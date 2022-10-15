The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, October 16, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 16, 2022:

Aries

Love that comes from friendship has roots that run deep. You have built trust and mutual understanding.

You know each other well. It's hard to break up a relationship that has been built with time and mutual experiences.

Taurus

The little things are what add up to become a great relationship with your partner.

You are learning the beauty that comes with working together as a team. Each of you pushes the other to be the best version of yourself, and that is a beautiful thing.

Gemini

Everyone wants a soulmate relationship, but what if you never find that person you think is your 'one'?

You can still find romance where you are by focusing on what you have in common. Shared goals, dreams, and beliefs. Get to know the other person to see where your hearts align.

Cancer

When you have a problem with your partner, talk to them about it directly. It can be tempting to vent to a friend so you can hear their point of view.

But, in the end, this hurts your relationship. Some secrete are best kept intimate and personal.

Leo

You and your partner may discover that you both have a quality conversation as one of your love languages.

If you love to chat about life and enjoy hearing what your partner has to say and all the details, you may be stumbling on what makes your love grow.

Virgo

A peaceful home is so important to feeling happy and fulfilled when living together.

It can seem expensive at first to invest in your home to make it cozy and functional for you both, but this is money well-spent. Your investment isn't just into a house, it's into each other.

Libra

Date yourself, Libra. It's so nice to spend time with the one you love, but it's also just as wonderful to spend time with yourself. It will do your heart a world of good to go out alone and explore what life is like when you don't have someone around who can distract you.

Scorpio

In order to move forward, you may need to cut back from communicating with friends that you share with an ex.

Even if you have known one another for years, a little bit of distance can create the safety you need to heal and grow as a single person.

Sagittarius

Boundaries are not always clearly communicated among friends.

You may think that it's good to have all of your life out in the open with friends who know one another, but there's a point when privacy is golden. A little discretion can go a long way.

Capricorn

You work hard to earn your money, and dating can be so expensive right now. It is not unthinkable to talk with someone you plan to meet for the first time about how the expense will be shared.

It's better to put your cards on the table up front, no matter how much you like the person. It's more a matter of mutual respect.

Aquarius

Personal development is core to attracting the people you want in your life. The more you spend time working on yourself, the greater your odds are to meet a high-quality person to date.

Pisces

Being overly generous can later become an expectation on the part of someone else, and this can rub you in the wrong way.

When you give, don't expect anything in return, but it's also important that the person appreciates what you do by saying thank you, and not necessarily trying to control your financial future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.