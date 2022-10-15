The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 15, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, October 16, 2022.
RELATED: The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of October 17 - October 23, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 16, 2022:
Aries
Love that comes from friendship has roots that run deep. You have built trust and mutual understanding.
You know each other well. It's hard to break up a relationship that has been built with time and mutual experiences.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Taurus
The little things are what add up to become a great relationship with your partner.
You are learning the beauty that comes with working together as a team. Each of you pushes the other to be the best version of yourself, and that is a beautiful thing.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Gemini
Everyone wants a soulmate relationship, but what if you never find that person you think is your 'one'?
You can still find romance where you are by focusing on what you have in common. Shared goals, dreams, and beliefs. Get to know the other person to see where your hearts align.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Cancer
When you have a problem with your partner, talk to them about it directly. It can be tempting to vent to a friend so you can hear their point of view.
But, in the end, this hurts your relationship. Some secrete are best kept intimate and personal.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Leo
You and your partner may discover that you both have a quality conversation as one of your love languages.
If you love to chat about life and enjoy hearing what your partner has to say and all the details, you may be stumbling on what makes your love grow.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Virgo
A peaceful home is so important to feeling happy and fulfilled when living together.
It can seem expensive at first to invest in your home to make it cozy and functional for you both, but this is money well-spent. Your investment isn't just into a house, it's into each other.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Libra
Date yourself, Libra. It's so nice to spend time with the one you love, but it's also just as wonderful to spend time with yourself. It will do your heart a world of good to go out alone and explore what life is like when you don't have someone around who can distract you.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Scorpio
In order to move forward, you may need to cut back from communicating with friends that you share with an ex.
Even if you have known one another for years, a little bit of distance can create the safety you need to heal and grow as a single person.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
Boundaries are not always clearly communicated among friends.
You may think that it's good to have all of your life out in the open with friends who know one another, but there's a point when privacy is golden. A little discretion can go a long way.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Capricorn
You work hard to earn your money, and dating can be so expensive right now. It is not unthinkable to talk with someone you plan to meet for the first time about how the expense will be shared.
Related Stories From YourTango:
It's better to put your cards on the table up front, no matter how much you like the person. It's more a matter of mutual respect.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Aquarius
Personal development is core to attracting the people you want in your life. The more you spend time working on yourself, the greater your odds are to meet a high-quality person to date.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces
Being overly generous can later become an expectation on the part of someone else, and this can rub you in the wrong way.
When you give, don't expect anything in return, but it's also important that the person appreciates what you do by saying thank you, and not necessarily trying to control your financial future.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.