The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, October 16, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 16, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday with the Moon in Cancer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get comfortable, Aries. Today's perfect for grabbing your favorite pair of sweatpants and t-shirt for an afternoon of laziness and fun.

The Moon in Cancer may stir inner cravings for comfort foods and time at home with family or a good friend. Perhaps close the day with a fun rom-com movie and a big bag of popcorn.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your stubborn side may rear its ugly head today but not without good reason.

Pluto speaks negatively to your ruling planet Venus making it difficult to change a matter without too many snags.

You may decide that what isn't to be will not be and choose to focus your attention elsewhere.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Too much advice from well-intended friends can leave you feeling overwhelmed. Mercury continues to speak with Jupiter retrograde in Aries, so don't throw input to the wayside.

Consider the counsel of others even if it was unintended. You may find it helpful down the road.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Give yourself time to correct a few errors as rushing through the day can lead to confusion and a need to revisit what you have completed.

The Moon square Mercury can be hard to manage as Mercury remains in the shadow period until October 16. As a general rule, double-check everything and assume nothing, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is perfect for writing and creating an action plan for an important project that requires a little more time and focused attention.

The Sun harmonizes with Saturn helping to remove distractions and getting things done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With Mercury now in Libra, there is an opportunity for you to work on financial planning and creating a budget.

Schedule a little time for reviewing your income sources and spending to see if the books balance out and what needs to be tweaked.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's Venus trine Mars sets the stage for a passion project this weekend. Why not pick up a few items that you can gift to a child in need this holiday season? Love animals?

See what charities or non-profit organizations struggle the most during this time of year and find out how you can pitch in to help.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A little bit of imagination can be a wonderful thing during today's Mars square Neptune highlighting the ability to use illusion.

This transit can have you thinking up all sorts of crafty and ghoulish ideas for some last-minute Halloween decorations, especially if this is your favorite month of the year.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may be having strange dreams that also seem to be slightly more psychic and intuitively driven than usual.

Jupiter's conjunction with Neptune can bring out your higher mind and trigger intuitive insights.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Too much work can have you feeling as though you need a vacation sooner than later. The need to escape from tension is significantly higher during Saturn square Uranus today.

While it may not be sensible for you to take off and go on a trip somewhere, try to work in a little bit of downtime; perhaps, head off to bed a bit earlier so you feel refreshed in the morning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You get a boost of energy today as the Moon sextile Uranus takes place revitalizing your desire for fun and adventure.

With Uranus bringing focus to your home and family sector, there can be some changes needed in this area of your life and this little push can be what you needed to make an important move.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life can be confusing, Pisces, and when you sense something is off but you cannot put your finger on what it is, Mars square Neptune could be part of the reason why. A part of you may question everything today.

When self-doubt starts to knock on your door, remind yourself how well you have handled past situations and use that as a confidence booster.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.