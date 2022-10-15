The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On October 16, 2022

Today is going to bring us one of those 'hit or miss' kind of scenarios. What's meant by this is that you're either lucky today, or you're not, and if you ARE lucky, your luck will cover love and very little else.

Today we are in the presence of Moon square Mercury, a transit that promotes healthy thinking and open communication.

It will be on this day that we make some decisions that will thrust us in the right direction, and what we'll find when we're done is that not only did we make the right choice, we got the right person out of the deal, as well.

So, today is about cherishing the one we’re with and leaving the rest of the stress behind. It's a day where simplicity rules and if we pay attention to that unwritten rule, we may just end up having a terrific day today.

This isn't the day where we nitpick at our loved one's faults, nor is it a good time to overthink things.

Today is for making the decision to have a good day and having one.

For those of us who will enjoy the good fortune that lies in store, we should be happy to do just about nothing. This isn't a big 'let's plan our life out' kind of day. It is, however, a 'relax and watch movies' and do nothing too special kind of day, instead.

If we can be happy with the little things, even down to the cherishing of one's partner's smile, then we win the lottery in love today. What counts as luck in love today is about tolerance, lack of demand, and an easygoing nature that is filled with acceptance of 'come what may.' We're OK today, signs!

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on October 16, 2022?

Read on to find out!

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's a very positive and happy day where you are concerned, and that flows over to your love life, where things seem to be easing up a bit. You feel like the sun is shining directly down on you, today, Aries, and when you feel good, whoever is loved you gets extra attention.

Face it, you love to give love, and you do it best when you're not stressed out. With Moon square Mercury, you compartmentalize your stress in such a way that on this day, October 16, 2022, it doesn't get in your way.

That provides you with a space to just relax in, and if you are partnered or in some kind of semi-romantic relationship, you'll be so accessible today to this other person, that you might as well be madly in love. Whereas you might not be smitten with the person you're with, it won't matter because today is the day you find that person even more lovable and desirable than ever before.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been having some interesting days, these days, haven't you, Libra? Between this, that, and the other thing, you're about ready to just chill and relax it on out. Stress and worry are not on the menu for today and you are certainly going to make sure things work out this way.

During Moon square Mercury, you will crave the easy life and the simple joys that life has to offer. You will be especially open to the person in your life who shows you love, and you may just want to open your heart even further to them. They are well worth your efforts and you know it.

The thing is, you don't want to have to put too much effort into anything today, but do not worry! Your partner/person is happy to play the role of attentive lover, so kick back, relax and enjoy the love that is headed your way. Good times, great conversations to come.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today gives you the opportunity to put many of your relationship troubles to rest, for good. You and your partner have finally figured out a way to communicate with each other without being insulting or condescending. That is a major leap and once you both catch on to just how much you respect each other, it's as if the entire world is going to open up before you.

You are both working with Moon square Mercury energy today, and that means that you work on your intentions. In your case, you intend to have a good life with this person and that means proper, honest communication with very little sass back involved.

There will be plenty of time for jokes and even a little playful animosity, but not on this day. Today is for smoothing out any nagging issues and moving on with the good stuff. Do you want the good stuff? Then today's the day you'll make it happen.

