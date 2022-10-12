The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 13, 2022

Sometimes, all it takes to make one's love life a little better than it already is, is a better attitude and the willingness to either change or improve.

This is quite easy during the Moon sextile Jupiter, and this transit tends to work on our open-minded nature and our willingness to believe that everything can work out if we show the effort.

October 13 may end up being someone's lucky day, and that luck may revolve around how much joy we project onto the future of our romance.

Do we envision something wonderful, or are we put off by dread? During the Moon sextile Jupiter, we make efforts to believe things will work out, no matter what.

What brings us together is talk, understanding and compassion. We need to remember that the people we are involved with are not just extensions of our imagination, but are real people with real feelings.

If we spend a long time with a person, sometimes boundaries begin to blur. While that sounds romantic and 'transparent', it's not always thrilling, and sometimes it's annoying; we need to keep those boundaries and we need to talk about them. Why are they up and...why not?

Jupiter's energy broadens the mind and allows us to see that we're very complex creatures...it also lets us know that it's not just us in this love affair and that our partners or potential partners have a say in what goes on.

On this day, during the Moon sextile Jupiter, we will feel gregarious, open and generous with our emotions. We also recognize the fact that we can have anything we want, including a beautiful, functioning love relationship, but it all hinges on the idea of working at it.

Pay attention to your love life and it will figure itself out.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 13, 2022 include:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes this day so lucky for you in terms of love and affection is that you've recently come to realize that the person you are present with, is indeed the person you need to spend the rest of your life with.

You have fought this idea, thinking that maybe you have all the time in the world to figure it out, and yet, you're noticing more and more that time does not wait for anyone.

The person you are with looks perfect to you, and that perception is made real for you during the Moon sextile Jupiter. Jupiter's vibe lets you see the big picture, and now that you think about it, you can't imagine a life without this person.

If you were at all reluctant to settle down or call your relationship 'exclusive' then you'll finally tip the scales during this transit and accept the fact that the person you are with now...is the most perfect person you'll ever know. Keep them!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The truth is, you're tired of being unhappy and if put to the test, all you really want in this life is to be happy and in a good relationship. Sounds trite and simple, but you are who you are, and 'being happy' is the last thing you could call 'trite.'

Today puts you in the same emotional orbit as someone else in your life, and while that person may not automatically be known to you as your love interest, things are about to change.

With the Moon sextile Jupiter on your side, you'll find that you're able to drop your judgment on this person and see them for who they really are, which is fabulous.

You haven't let this person shine in front of you as you pushed them aside before they had the chance, but on this day, October 13, you'll find that knowledge of them is all you really want. Perhaps this person is 'the one'. It's quite possible that they are. Now, opening to this idea is up to you. Go for the happiness, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Lucky 13 has you feeling open-minded and accepting of your lover's ways, today, and with Moon sextile Jupiter in the sky, you will glide easily into the feeling that everything, right now, is working out according to plan. You love the person you are with and you want it to last a lifetime.

You have no plan on ending it or causing trouble because if you are, to be honest with yourself, your person is priceless and does nothing whatsoever to upset the order of things as they are. You are with someone who is patient and loyal, and during the Moon sextile Jupiter, you will notice just how amazing that is.

Not everybody gets a patient and devoted romantic partner, and your relationship seems to be getting better all the time. It's during this transit that you will notice just how special it all is. Jupiter energy always works well on you, Sagittarius, and today will bring more of the same. Good on you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.