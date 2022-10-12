The 3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During Moon Trine Mercury On October 13, 2022

The trouble with transits like Moon trine Mercury is that they tend to pull truths out of dark places, and on October 13, we may come to see a few unwanted truths come into the light.

Chinese superstar, Jackson Wang, says in one of his songs, "Baby, there's no drug quite like denial..." And isn't he just right about that?

That's where Moon trine Mercury steps in to let us know just how far down the denial hole we've fallen.

And usually, when we shake off the denial that has held us together for so long, we tend to fall apart because the truth is now unveiled, and it's looking mighty awful.

Today will have a few of us experiencing the kind of betrayal that we knew existed, yet couldn't take an honest look at. So, yes, we will see heartbreak today during Moon trine Mercury, but it won't come as a shock.

Because, on some level, we knew it was coming, when it does eventually arrive, as, today, we will be very hurt by the reality of it really existing. We thought we could keep it chained in the denial closet, but Moon trine Mercury has just busted open that door.

It's all about the loose lips sinking ships today, and that's how we're going to find out that we have been betrayed. Without Moon trine Mercury, we might have gone on not knowing the truth for a very long time, and in a way, that might have pleased us.

But once the truth is revealed, there will be no going back. Moon trine Mercury is a communication-based transit, and today its message is clear: what's happened is irrevocable. There's no going back. Betrayal has ended it all, no contest.

The three zodiac signs who see heartache during the Moon trine Mercury on October 13, 2022 are:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been here before; on the brink of knowing you've been betrayed and accepting that this is really happening. You are already starting to feel that cold side of you kicking in, as this is your only true protection. Someone in your life has betrayed you, your confidence and your secrets.

There's a good chance this person is being influenced by someone else, and that just makes it all the worse for you. You see it all happening right before your eyes, and as Moon trine Mercury allows you to process it as reality, you still don't want to know that this is really happening to you, right now.

This wasn't supposed to be! You and your betrayer were supposed to be the best of friends. You didn't even consider that they'd turn on you like this. This diminishes your faith in the human race and sets you on track for a chilly few months ahead.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's happening again. The betrayal. Now, you're starting to feel like you've been chosen for a life of nonstop lies and shattered dreams. You didn't ask for all of this drama...or did you? You felt like if you were upfront about your feelings that you'd be accepted as you are.

And here's the weird part: this betrayal has nothing to do with all the good things you've brought to this relationship. In fact, during Moon trine Mercury, the person you are involved with is not even thinking about you, your reactions or the future of your emotional life.

You picked yourself a winner, Gemini, when you got together with this person who clearly has no concern for you, at all. They played the game well and now they are tired of you. Ouch, that hurts! Will you chalk this betrayal off as 'just another day' or will you sink into the pit of despair? You will choose the latter, as this has only just begun.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What today brings is shock and a disappointment so grand that it will floor you. You did not expect this, and yet, there it is, betrayal, in all of its wondrous glory.

How totally awful! You have been betrayed by someone you love and it doesn't only hurt, it cripples you. You don't feel like you can take it, and you are going to drop down to an emotional mess on this day, October 13, 2022. You have been lied to, and although you feel like you could forgive a lie, you haven't even started to unravel the depth of this betrayal.

Oh, the drama that is about to take place, and your emotional state is the theater by which this piece is going to play out. You trusted them and they have done all they possibly could to destroy that trust. So much so, that you get the hint: they don't care if you trust them or not. Yes, it's that cold, that cruel. You've been done wrong, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.