The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 13, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon is in Taurus going into Gemini this afternoon. Today's numerology is a 7, the Seeker.

We have air as our dominant element today and this brings out the higher mind.

We are mentally alert and able to pick up things telepathically in order to gain new wisdom and growth.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

The money will come, Aries. When finances seem to be harder than usual, don't worry. Things improve through hard work and effort. The universe will meet you where you are and help you to make ends meet.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Emotions are complicated. You have a lot of feelings you need to sort through. It's not easy to know what you think or are feeling until you dive in to discover a bit more about yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You've got this, Gemini. You are working hard and doing the best that you can each day. There will always be a few bumps in the road, but a bit of grit matched with determination will have you quickly making it to the finish line.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knights of Pentacles

Dreams don't just happen. You have to put together a plan that matches your goals. Once you know what you have to do, it's a lot easier to map out your success.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You weren't ready to do what you needed to do in the past. You are now though, and that is what will make all the difference for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You can't always get what you want at the same time that you want it. Right now, focus on the things that you do have that are working. The rest can come later, and you will enjoy it even more because you had to wait.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is a curious thing. It may not happen at the time you expected it to. You may have your fate meet destiny when you gave up and thought that your life would not improve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Thinking too much and asking questions is not a bad thing. You are who you are. And if you're curious by nature, that's a gift that someone who values you will appreciate.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

It's time to take action. You had to delay your efforts, but the green light has been lit and now it's time for you to move forward. There's no stopping you now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. You see that the horizon is within reach and when you get that boost of confidence, it's as though you are prepared to handle anything.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

A new beginning will follow a sad period of life. You may be disappointed in what you went through before, but there is joy coming in the morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your emotions really do matter. You have to honor your heart and care for it with gentleness and respect.

When you are good to yourself, you attract others who will treat you with the same level of kindness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.