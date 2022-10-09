The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 10, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, October 10, 2022.

Monday we get a break from the Full Moon's energy as it begins to shift from Aries into Taurus.

Aries is a busy zodiac sign that loves change, freshness, and new ideas.

But when the Moon enters the earthy terrain of the Taurus zodiac sign we can stop for a few days to see where to establish roots and grow.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You will be sitting pretty, Aries. Worries about money will disappear soon. A solution that you need to help you get through a financial snag is coming your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Finally some peace and quiet, Taurus. The quarreling is at an end. Love can return and everyone can rebuild what was destroyed during a difficult time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

It's natural for you to have your guard up once your heart has been broken. You aren't necessarily ready to try again, but that doesn't mean you will be this way forever. Healing must come first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

The course of true love rarely runs a smooth path. There will be bumps along the road as you get to know someone. The more intimate your relationship gets the greater the difficulty. Nothing good ever comes easily.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You are ready to start reaching out to others for feedback and also clarity. This is your social time. Don't sit at home moping around feeling lonely. Go out and have some fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Getting organized will help you to regain a sense of confidence and clarity of mind. If you have areas at home that are in disorder, take some time to clean and get things put back together the way you like it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

The universe is ready to open up the floodgates and give you some good luck. It's been way too long since you experienced pure happiness. However, misfortune is starting to lose its grip and great opportunities are opening for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

People and situations can come with their share of complications. But don't let this get you down. Remember that everyone has their limitations. Eventually, the negative energy will find its way out the door and the sunshine will come back in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Let your imagination flow and do something fun and creative. It's a wonderful day to go to a craft store and check out the latest sales and see what you like.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Deep down inside your heart, there is a part of you that senses things without being told. Trust your intuition today. Your spirit guides and your insight are working together to help you see what you need to know.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

An old relationship may come back into your life for the purpose of healing. Closure is not always possible when emotions are intense. A little bit of time and distance may have done a world of good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

People can pretend to be something that they are not. A part of you may want to believe that you could never be lied to by a person you love. However, tough love is needed and it's best, to be honest with yourself and the other person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.