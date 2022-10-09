The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During Mercury In Libra On October 10, 2022

Mercury in Libra is at the heart of all the mixed messages that occur on this day and stand back because today is the day where we interpret everything the wrong way.

We will think that we are being flirted with when no such thing is happening, and we will pick up on cues that haven't been given at all.

This is truly the day where we mess everything up simply because we can't get the message correct.

It's not automatically assumed that Mercury in Libra is a troublemaker, in fact, it's a great transit that can assist many with communication and equipment.

What it can also do, however, is that its specialty is in making us think something is taking place, when it is not. We will fall for the wrong people today simply because we somehow believe they are into us...when they are not.

So, today comes with humiliation as well as mistaken cues. We will understand kindness to mean flirtation, and that's where the trouble begins.

It's not so much that we fall for the wrong person, it's that the person we fall for is not interested in us...'that way.'

We make the mistake of thinking they have shown us romantic interest, and this excites us, which further leads to our humiliation, later on, today. Mercury in Libra can bring about many positive changes, but the one thing it cannot do is allow us to see the reality of a situation where we are clearly not going after the right person. And, we're not falling for the right person today, not by any means.

These three zodiac signs fall for the wrong person during Mercury in Libra on October 10, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you'd ever think you'd be a part of is the idea of falling for the wrong person...at this point in your life. You feel like you are WAY past that kind of mistake-making, and yet, here you are, falling for someone's kindness and mistaking it for interest.

They are not interested in you; they are merely in the right place at the right time, and you will interpret their presence as a romantic interest.

No, they are not interested in you, but you don't see it that way, and so, during Mercury in Libra, you will let yourself fall into that place where only dreamer's go...and you will learn the hard way that no matter how advanced you thought you were in love and romance, it seems there's always a way to outsmart you. Nature is a fickle mistress, is she not?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You absolutely do not need to fall in love with the wrong person, and yet, you just can't help yourself, can you, Virgo? Nope. You feel the call and you run to it, no matter how many red flags pop up; you are a creature of impulse and when it comes to love, you feed that beast whatever it wants, including your own delusion.

And delusion is what you're working with today, during Mercury in Libra, as this transit throws you so far off course that you can't tell if it's love right in front of you, or if it's just you misreading what someone else has told you.

You need to check your desperation at the door on this day, Virgo, as your neediness is about to exceed what is actually needed in your life.

You do NOT need this person that you have fallen for, and while you can't know this right now, this person will definitely turn out to be terrible for you in the long run. Wake up.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's quite easy for you to fall in love with someone you never knew existed before this day because, in a way, you've been wanting something like this to happen, and you've always been fond of spontaneity. Today brings you into contact with someone who will pay just the right kind of attention to you, and you will end up interpreting their words and actions as a romantic interest.

It won't take more than a few minutes for you to process your feelings and by the end of the day, you'll have convinced yourself that you are smitten and that the person you have just come to adore is your next lover.

You are wrong. During Mercury in Libra, you will mix your messages up and somehow you'll come to believe that this person whom you've just met is the next love of your life. Yes, it does seem extreme and dramatic, and the feeling will die down, eventually. The truth will be revealed soon: they are not into you 'that way.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.