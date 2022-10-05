The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 6, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The Sun is in Libra and the Moon enters Aquarius. The day's numerology is a 4, the Manager.

Expect big emotions today. It's a good day to organize our plans, and thoughts, and prepare for the upcoming weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Be patient is easier said than done, right Aries?

As a fire sign, you're not always known for your patience, but that does not mean you can't find it deep down in your heart. You've got this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

It's nice to have some change in your life. You have a lot going on to help you get those creative juices flowing. Time to do something creative.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

It's time to slow down and keep things calm.

Yes, you have a lot on your mind and on your plate, but for now, focus on first things first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Great things are coming to you, Cancer. You may not see it right now, but when all the pieces fall into place, you will see the magic begin.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

When you have too many projects and choices coming at you, it can be overwhelming.

You may feel like you need to pick one thing but take a step back to see what draws your attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's so easy to become stuck in a rut.

Temptation can be hard to beat, but once you understand what causes you to slip, you will figure out how to overcome your challenges.

Perhaps, you will be the one to help break a cycle and help others to do so too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

An opportunity is coming your way, and this may be in the form of finding new prospects for business or even a romantic partnership.

You will want to make yourself available and let what you're looking for coming to you by being out in the world living life to its fullest.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Happiness is an inside job, Scorpio. Do things that help you to know yourself better.

You have amazing qualities and traits, but perhaps some of them aren't as developed as you would like for them to be. You'll want to work on talents and see how they grow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Change is needed, and when you see that there is a new way of doing things, be open to the possibility.

Old ways aren't always the best ways. A different perspective can change life in a big way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are growing and learning new things every day. You never stop growing whether it be by reading a book, an article, or listening to a podcast.

You are only as limited by what it is that you expose yourself to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

People don't get along all of the time, but you can keep trying to find a way to build a bridge toward peace and harmony.

Look for the things that attract and draw yourself toward one another.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are at the end of a journey. Ask yourself, what did you learn? What is it that you found to be the most encouraging along the way? And most importantly, what is next?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.