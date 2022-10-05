The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During The Moon In Pisces On October 6 - 8, 2022

​​It's hard to think that, on occasion, we might need a break from love, especially considering the fact that we practically build our life situations to revolve around it; all that effort, and all experience, and yet, it seems that once we have it, we may find ourselves calling for a time-out.

If we think of it that way, we might be able to comprehend it better. When we think about how much pressure we put on ourselves and on love itself, it makes sense that every now and then we might want to take a step away just to get our bearings.

When the Moon is in Pisces, we tend to feel the need to take care of ourselves. This transit is big with self-care, and the idea of pulling back to tend to our needs...needs that have oftentimes been neglected due to life and its never-ending stresses.

Moon in Pisces helps us to check in with our own reality, and sometimes the only way to do this is by taking a step back and declaring the need for personal space. It will be during the Moon in Pisces that we feel the need to take a break from our love lives...just for the sake of remembering who we are without being defined by another person's love.

And so, on October 6, 2022, when the Moon is in Pisces, certain signs of the Zodiac will recognize the need to take a break from love.

It's there when we need it. It should be there when we don't need it, and right now the only thing many of us 'need' is to have a few moments to ourselves where we can both honor the moment and the person doing the honoring: ourselves.

It is these three zodiac signs that need a break from love during the Moon in Pisces starting October 6 - 8, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will find it quite easy to call for that 'time-out' as love seems to be pressing a little too hard upon your nerves these days, and you recognize within yourself that all that's needed is a bit of time alone, without your partner present. The feelings between the two of you are good; perfectly fine, in fact.

However, you, personally, do not feel like you are cut out for partnership if it means constant attention and endless conversation. Every now and then, you want it quiet, and now, during the Moon in Pisces, quiet is the only way you can stand it.

You just need a break from love and it's not a negative thing. Depending on how you word it, your partner will agree to your need for a break, because there's a good chance they need one just as badly. If you listen to your hearts, then you'll come back together again, happily.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

During the Moon in Pisces, you will become very aware of the need to distance yourself from your romantic partner...if only for a few days. You know how you get when this feeling comes over you, and it's very real.

Your partner probably knows what's coming as well and they are prepared for it. While some may just shut down or go into another room, just to seek out peace and quiet, you will literally travel a distance just to get away.

You know this is good for your relationship, but honestly, you don't want to spend too much time thinking about what's right or wrong in terms of the relationship, as that is exactly what you want to separate yourself from at this point in time.

You've always been independent, and when you feel the need to take a break from love, you just do it, and those who know you expect it, so... no harm done.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When you got into the love affair that you are presently in, you mentioned nothing to your partner about staying with them forever, nor did you sign on for monogamy.

While Moon in Pisces isn't pushing you into the arms of another lover, you won't be readily available to them during this time because you feel a higher calling, and that is the call that comes from deep within yourself, and it's telling you to back off and take a break.

Love is great, but during the Moon in Pisces, it's now your priority; you want space, freedom, and the ability to choose your own destiny. You don't feel good when you're expected to act a certain way, and love certainly does a good job at putting you in a box.

During the Moon in Pisces, you'll very much know that it's time to break free of the box so that you can explore life the way you want to, and without love as the number one driving force.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.