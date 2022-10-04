The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 5, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The tarot has insights that we can use to understand situations that manifest throughout the day.

Today may come with relationship challenges and personality conflicts that open doors to other opportunities.

What will today's tarot card have in store for you? Check out your card to see.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are made for so much more, Aries. Life is full of challenges, but you were born with grit and determination.

Your tough skin will help you become prosperous and do well in anything you take on this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Your life story was never meant to remain a secret.

Your ability to grow and become a better person despite difficulties and hardships is a tribute to your inner spirit.

When the universe gives you a gift, it’s because it intends for you to share them with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal cuts to your heart like a knife. It can be hard to get over someone letting you down this way, but in time you will finally be here and much stronger than ever.

You will see things for what they are long before they happen and know how to avoid problems before they start.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Don’t overthink things. Sometimes you can talk yourself out of a good idea because you focus on the problems that the task will involve.

Every problem comes with a share of challenges. How you handle them is what matters.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

It’s OK, to not have all the answers.

No one expects you to be perfect. But people to anticipate you will continue to try even when you feel like giving up, don’t let yourself down.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You have spent enough time distancing yourself from the world. It’s time for you to get back out there and socialize.

You can learn a lot from being quiet and introspective, but for now, it’s best to get back in the game.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You are finally over hurt feelings and grudges.

You are now able to take the last since you’ve learned during your time of healing and apply them to other areas of your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Things are less confusing now, and you are finally at the center of calm.

Now that the foundation has been set, and there’s less to worry about, you can focus on what matters the most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are going back and forth on a decision. It’s not easy to make a choice, especially when you think it won’t shut a door permanently.

But it’s better to go all in and be committed. That way, you won’t be dealing with a fear of missing out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

It’s not time to begin a new project right now.

Sometimes there will be a delay, and it’s because you need to tie up loose ends and complete what it is you’ve already started.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You have made a decision.

Your mind is clear, and you know what it is you want. Don’t worry about how it will happen, start with baby steps.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.