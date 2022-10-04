The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Better Off Single During The Moon Conjunct Saturn On October 5, 2022

There are three zodiac signs who are better off single during the Moon conjunct Saturn on October 5, 2022.

There are days when we all tend to feel that love is either too much trouble or simply something that we need to weigh before getting ourselves into.

The feeling that we might just be better off single is no new news; while it implies that we may not be worthy of having a good, solid love life, it's really more along the lines of knowing one's self, and honoring the truth of that moment.

During the Moon's conjunction with Saturn, we will have such a moment, and it will have us considering whether being single should be an option, or not.

We tend to think that our lives are going to be long, and hopefully healthy. With this kind of thinking, we naturally assume we can take our time.

On the other hand, there are many of us who want to rush our lives to the point where nothing is up for speculation and everything is planned out.

We do this with our major relationships, as we rarely get into romances without naturally assuming these are the relationships that will last until the end of our lives.

While we have the Moon and Saturn in the sky, we will consider holding off on the gigantic plans and maybe thinking about what it would be like to just...go with the flow, as opposed to lock in and call it a day.

Not everyone wants or needs to lock in right now, and during Moon conjunction Saturn, we will be brutally honest with ourselves as to whether we want to be coupled, or...happily, proudly, energetically single.

The three zodiac signs who are better off single during the Moon conjunct Saturn on October 5, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

So far, you've lived your life according to what's expected of you, mainly because you have the same expectations of yourself as everybody else does. You see no problem with finding someone to love, getting married, having kids, etc, etc, but as time goes by, you are starting to feel as though there's another side to this whole thing, and maybe it's worth considering.

This is, of course, the consideration of being single. You live in a world where being single is thought to be an expression of failure, but...why?

The single life is exactly what calls you right now, and while you personally are still open to dating, you are also completely open to staying totally single and alone. You have finally discovered yourself; maybe it's time to be in love with you...at least for a little while.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You caught on a long time ago to the idea that being single is somewhat ideal, and that it might be that time again...time to remove yourself from all relationships, and just go for the solitude of being on your own.

You don't trust people, and when you give your heart to people you cannot trust, they do exactly what you expect them to do: they crush your heart and leave you a mess.

During the Moon conjunction with Saturn, it will occur to you that you owe nobody anything, and the last thing you're willing to part with is your fully-healed heart. You are good on your own, and if you want company, it will be YOUR choice, not theirs.

This is something you need to accept, Libra: you are better off single. You have a better time, you are calmer, steadier and generally happier when you are not in a committed relationship.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Once you've tasted the single life, you may never go back to being partnered again. Your life story has told you that being partnered may be a very nice thing...for somebody else. However, this is your life and you know yourself very well. In your life, you are the number one interest, and that's not conceit, but self-respect.

Being that you find yourself so interesting, you have very little need for the kind of romantic relationship that is reserved for others. You are your own romantic partner, and that's just fine by you.

Nobody lives up to your sense of fantasy, so...why bother? Past relationships have shown you that all you end up getting out of these things is the ability to lose yourself.

You walk out of your romances feeling like you've lost something vital, and you are right. During the Moon conjunct Saturn, you will claim your power and you will remain happily unbothered in your singledom.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.