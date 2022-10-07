Zodiac

The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 8, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 07, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, October 8, 2022. 

The Moon is in Pisces entering Aries, and the Sun is in Libra.

The Moon going from a water element into fire pushes us away from thinking about the future and taking action so we can create what we want in life.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, October 08, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Life will always have its share of troubles. Problems are definitely inconvenient, but they also provide opportunities to see how amazing you are. They develop your faith and help to build good character.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are moving ahead and forgetting the past. People may try to pull you back to the way things used to be. It's always kinder to acknowledge their value and opinion, but that does not have to stop you from reaching your dreams or your goals.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

A person may break your heart. Pain is never pleasant, but when you start to see disappointment for what it truly is, it will open the door to pure joy. They may have needed to leave your life this way because of your deep loyalty and commitment to what was not working for you either.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Enjoy living life now, but remember that there are also good memories from the past that you will carry for a lifetime. You can't go back, but you can pause, and l laugh sometimes.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your heart is in the right place. Once you are ready to see things get into motion, there's nothing stopping you from going for what you want.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are a true leader. Today, you set the pace and others look up to you for all that you are and do.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

An ending opens the door to a new beginning. This can be a bittersweet change in life, but there are amazing things happening for you.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have a lot to manage, but once you get the hang of things, you will see how well you handle all the tasks coming your way.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You could use a little bit of time to think. Carve out some quiet time and allow yourself to ponder life and what your future can be.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People can be hard to understand. But when they disappoint you or let you down, you see who you truly are. Their reflection becomes a mirror of your personal growth.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

A lot of challenges may seem to keep you from reaching your dreams, but the truth is you have choices no matter what circumstances you find yourself in.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Emotions can overtake your feelings. But when you learn to ride the waves you realize you are so much more than you ever believed you could be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

