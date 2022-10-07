The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During Pluto Direct Starting October 8, 2022

Pluto has been in retrograde for a long enough time to let us get used to its ways, which tend to bring us down or let us stew in sadness for too long.

On October 8, 2022, we will see and experience Pluto going direct, which means no more retrograde and no more intense feelings of sadness.

Noteworthy at this time is the fact that we just came out of a particularly harsh Mercury retrograde as well, so while it all seems to imply that we're now on a winning streak, some of us are still in the mindset of sadness and lovelorn weariness.

As we all know, it's hard to get over love. If we've just broken up with someone, we'll nurse that wound for however long it takes, and during Pluto direct, we'll either catch that moment, or we'll miss it and end up slinking into the tar pits of love and the sadness that accompanies it.

Pluto direct sounds better on paper than it actually is; it only means that Pluto, the planet that is already associated with darkness, bad moods, and melancholy, is back in town, full force. Hello, darkness, my old friend.

And so, Pluto direct does nothing good for us, when it comes to love and any lingering sadness we might have over it.

This transit isn't a feel-good transit; in fact, it's really only going to exacerbate ours already down feeling. It's a good day to take things less seriously and see if we can just ride it out.

It's best to stick with what works today, as opposed to trying something new out. It's also a good day to stay calm and refrain from acting out on any sadness we may be holding on to.

There are three zodiac signs who feel sad about love during Pluto direct starting October 8, 2022.

Gemini, Scorpio, and Capricorn are shedding lots of tears.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Pluto goes direct and you go nowhere. What's all the big deal about then? You feel like you're even more depressed today than you were yesterday, so what's the big deal with Pluto going direct?

That's the eye-opener, Gemini: there is no big deal, and not only that, it only means that Pluto is back with more force and that means more sadness for you to dwell over when it comes to your love life.

You just wish it could all be easier. You don't feel like you're adding to your own pain but you certainly aren't having an easy time of things, not during this time of the year, at least.

You feel like you should be in a better place than you're in at this point in your life, and you are starting to wonder if you'll ever just be happy. You don't want to think about love anymore, and yet, it's all you ever have on your mind.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When Pluto goes direct on October 8, you'll feel a sense of dread consume you, and while you might not be able to put a finger on exactly what bugs you the most on this day, you'll soon come to the conclusion that the problem lies in your love life, or rather, the lack of love in your life.

You may be partnered and supposedly 'happy' with whatever arrangement you've finally come up with, but there's something missing, and you can't help but admit to yourself that what's missing is love.

No love in love relationships. That's how you define the 'romance' you're presently in. And Scorpio, you want more. You aren't ready to chuck this in the bin yet; you want another chance, but is the person you're with even conscious of you, let alone your needs? Good old Pluto is always there to let a person know that they aren't getting what they want.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto has gone direct and what has it done for you? It's made you feel like life is a little more dreary than it already is. It's just not a pretty day for you, Capricorn, as you will confront yourself in the mirror today with problems that seem unsolvable.

Every time you get a step ahead, you seem to take two back when it comes to your love life. You really tried so hard for this relationship to work out, and yet, the person you are involved with seems to be getting stranger and stranger as each day passes.

You have tried to think of it as 'growing pains' or the kind of thing that all relationships must endure as people grow and change...but this? This weird new stranger that you're living with? Who is this person and how did they become your soulmate-superstar lover? All you know is that during Pluto direct, you feel sad about love and hopeless about making things work out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.