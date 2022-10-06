The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 7, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, October 7, 2022.

On Friday, there are so many things to start thinking about.

The tarot can provide you with insight through its symbols and themes.

With the Sun leaving the sign of Pisces and beginning a two-day transit in Aries, it's a wonderful time to see what the cards say and find out what is in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, October 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

While what you are going through can seem to be wavering you down, they are refining you.

View your trials and struggles as an opportunity to stand tall when times are tough.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Take the time to step back and ask the hard question, "why?" What is driving your actions?

Before rushing into any decisions, learn to accept wise counsel and observe the true intent of your efforts - is it to hide, cope, or treat the symptom of an issue rather than the core problem?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

In a world where something is always demanding of your attention, learn to cut out the noise and be still.

So much clarity and wisdom can come from a place of quiet and curiosity. Get to know your own voice and the truth in it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Continue to work on being more long-term fixed.

Have patience with the seeds you are planting and watering; you do not know the ways they could bloom.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Every day is an opportunity to connect with your soul. Read good books and enjoy quality conversations with others.

Protect your heart so that when something harsh comes your way you've strengthened yourself and are ready to take on life's battles.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

It's normal to want to rush ahead towards your dreams, but haste can cause you to miss out on enjoying the journey. It's wise to make a plan and map out your next steps.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There are plenty of reasons to feel angry, but your feelings do not have to always get the best of you. You are in charge of your emotions, so make wise choices about how you would use your energy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Sometimes people get away with doing bad things, but that does not mean it won't catch up to them eventually. Life can give people just enough time to make the right choice; you never know what's going on behind the scenes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Manifest your dreams. Once you set your mind to do something, things start to fall into place.

What you need, and the people you are meant to meet, all start to cross your path.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Everyone has a dark side and people often hide their negative personality traits from the world. It's hard to admit your own flaws and shortcomings, but when you take ownership of them and agree to work through them, that's when the magic starts to happen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

The truth is hard to accept at first, but it's brave and courageous to hear an important message and take it to heart. You will be so glad that you did not close your eyes to what you needed to see.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Every day you become a brand, new person.

You may not feel as though you have changed, but there are always moments that cause you to grow into someone stronger than you were before in the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.