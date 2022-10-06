The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, October 7, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 7, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

It's time to think outside of the box and find new ways to view our lives. Thankfully, the Moon and Sun bring joy and optimism our way.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces until mid-afternoon on Saturday.

The Moon in Pisces brings attention to illusion, confusion, and an inability to see things clearly.

A lack of focus can motivate us to take action and bring chaos back into order.

The Sun in Libra continues to emphasize our need to find balance in our relationships and lives.

The day is perfect for taking on a creative project or starting to envision plans for the future where life seems most uncertain.

Since the Sun will harmonize with both Saturn and Mars encouraging structure in our lives we can reclaim our sense of peace during life's changes feeling enthusiastic for the future.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, October 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention to your dreams. You may experience deep insight and strong moments of intuition about the future. Don't be afraid to make changes you feel are needed even if they don't make sense right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes friends seem to be too busy to do something with you. Their absence may lead you longing for their presence, but it's good for you to stand on your own two feet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A change in your career consideration may be something to think about. Things you dislike could come to the surface, giving you a desire for new beginnings and big changes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Everyone has an opinion and so many points of view can help you to se things in a new light. Don't be afraid about changing your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A resource you've depended on may slowly begin to disappear. It's time for you to start searching for new avenues of revenue and think of how to make more money where you are depending on yourself alone.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may encounter a special relationship that feels like a soulmate. This person may enter your life and lead just as quickly. Their purpose is to help you learn a lesson.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are days when laziness can get the best of you. You may desire to take a break from work and do something more creative.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your creative juices are flowing. It's time to make some magic by doing art or something crafty.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

An obstacle is removed. Something or someone who was blocking you from happiness finally loses its power and you're able to do things you've wanted to do for a long time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Someone's dishonesty may become obvious to you. A chance for open conversation is long past due and a talk is needed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be careful about how you spend money. You could easily think something is worth more than it truly is. Do your homework before buying something expensive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can reinvent yourself. You don't always need to stay the same. When you're ready to make a change, try something new, and don't be afraid of taking a risk.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.