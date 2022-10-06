The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Breakup During The Moon Square Mars On October 7, 2022

It's pretty easy to feel like you want to be anywhere but here during Moon square Mars, as this transit tends to work on our sense of 'present dissatisfaction'.

What felt good only yesterday is on our nerves today, and while we can't imagine what's really going on, we do know that we're going to follow this feeling all the way home, because we know there's something to it, and we have to listen.

On October 7, 2022, during Moon square Mars, we will get it into our minds that anything is better than this — whatever 'this' is.

There's just a general feeling of dissatisfaction going on today and it's going to eat at us until we figure out what's wrong and what we can do to fix it.

Unfortunately, many of us are going to come up with one conclusion: we want to break up with our present partners because if we spend too much more time thinking about what's bugging us, we're going to find so much more to complain about. We aren't about complaining on this day; we're about finding a solution.

And, for some signs of the Zodiac, it's time to face facts: this is where we part ways.

Transit Moon square Mars is not about happy endings or working things out. It's about brute force and making things go away NOW. We are not about to extend the pain of a relationship at this point because we know better.

We know that the romance we're in is over; there's an end to it that we haven't admitted to as of yet, and today brings that ending into reality.

No more pretending it's going to work out; this day, with Moon square Mars, lets us know that it's really and truly over, and that the only thing left is for us to own it and make it official.

The three zodiac signs who want to break up during the Moon square Mars on October 7, 2022 include:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, it looks like another one bites the dust, eh, Aries? You know what has to be done on this day, and that means you need to end your relationship. It's gone on too long and it's starting to feel stale and unnecessary.

While that may sound cold, you're not about to let this kind of dead relationship define the rest of your life; you want love, not boredom, and you've got boredom in heaping doses.

It took Moon square Mars to get you to the place where you are today, in terms of what you want to be done with your feelings, and all you can conclude is that this relationship has to end, and it has to end now.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

You're done, cooked, peaked out. You are with someone who suited you just fine until they didn't, and that wasn't part of the plan. Now that this person has proved to you that they are not 'life partner' material, you're on your way out the door.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You want to break up on October 7, 2022, just as you've wanted to break up so many times before. You're starting to notice a pattern and it's beginning to bug you, intensely.

That pattern consists of you feeling degraded and put off by your partner, you forgiving them and blaming it all on yourself, only to find the same set of events occurring over and over again as the days pass by.

So, it seems that for some time now, nothing has grown in your relationship. You thought that you'd at least have more love going for you, but it seems that your personal love reservoir has been tapped dry, and you have no more love to give.

During Moon square Mars, you will look at the patterns that have developed during the time you've spent with this person, and you will finally come to a decision: it's time to break up...for real.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Right now, you feel like you've given all you can to the person you are with, and the undeniable truth is that...it's not working out. yOu can give only so much before you start to feel depleted, and that's what's got you feeling so badly as of recently.

You give and give and you receive so little for your efforts that you think it's about time to call it quits, officially. With Moon square Mars in the sky, you feel strong and adamant; you won't be swayed from your decision, especially since it's taken you so long to finally admit that this thing has to end.

It's not a happy time, nor does it give you a feeling of freedom; it's simply what must take place and if you don't make the move today, you'll end up falling right back into the dreary place where you've been living for some time now. It's time to break up. Know it, own it, and act accordingly. This is your life, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.