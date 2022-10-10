The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 11, 2022.

Tuesday, the Sun and Venus continue to transit the zodiac sign of Libra.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 11, 2022:

Aries

Confidence is your superpower, yet today's Mars square Neptune transit can have you feeling a little insecure about love.

It's not easy to show your vulnerable side at times yet you learn to trust a person more when you do and they love you just the same.

Taurus

Loyalty is so important in relationships, and without trust, a relationship cannot survive. Today, you can tell right away if someone is able to reciprocate your energy and give back to you what you are willing to give to them.

In dating, this can mean finding a person who intrigues you. In a long-term relationship, this may mean deepening a bond you have already developed and want to see grow into more.

Gemini

When it comes to love, check yourself, Gemini. You have a tendency to overthink things, and you are looking ahead to the future too soon.

Pace yourself. Love takes time to develop, and you cannot predict an outcome no matter how much you analyze what's happening now.

Cancer

How you were raised in comparison to your partner's upbringing is vastly different. It's a good practice to probe into their history to get a better idea of what they want and need. You may be surprised at how much you can learn, even if you've known each other for some time.

Leo

Sweet compliments are wanted! You want people to see you for who you are and not be left in the background wondering what is going on.

Today, you will find your longing for acceptance met with love and attention, which is a great way to fill your love cup.

Virgo

You see straight through someone's facade and what they are trying to hide from you out of hurt or fear.

You are empathetic and kind, and knowing that someone is hurt or vulnerable will only bring out the softer, understanding side of you today.

Libra

Everything flows naturally for you. You are able to get the result you want in a relationship and pull someone close to you instead of pushing them further away.

Scorpio

It's time, Scorpio. You are ready to be with someone and give your heart away forever. Your reluctance is behind you and you are ready to see what the future holds while in a relationship.

Sagittarius

Could you be meeting up with a soulmate? Life has a funny way of bringing the right person into your life. You have been hoping for a spark to remind you that you have a heart after all. Suddenly, things begin to look brighter and love arrives.

Capricorn

Every time you help someone in need or give of yourself you are creating energy that flows positively back to you. Your love and care do not go unnoticed by the universe. If there is such a thing as storing treasures in heaven, you are getting a mansion!

Aquarius

It's time to let your freak flag fly high, Aquarius. You have a side to you that many don't get to see, but today you can let a few guards down. It's good to be yourself.

Pisces

It's good to look on the bright side of things, as relationships can fall short and cause disappointments. While you may feel sad that things did not happen how you pictured them, it's good to know your relationship can grow from any challenge you face as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.