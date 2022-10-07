The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 07, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 8, 2022.
On Saturday, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra with the Sun.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Aries On October 8 - 10, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 08, 2022:
Aries
When you fall in love with someone, it's harder to give up on the dream of togetherness. Today, putting in a little more effort will give your heart a taste of what unconditional love looks and feels like.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Taurus
There are no such things as failure in love. When you give up yourself openly and generously, it's a success. Even if you don't feel that way at first.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Gemini
Let go of the need to be perfect. Everyone is doing the best that they can, and love just complicates our interpretation of what that means. For now, give yourself a little grace.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Cancer
It's important to have peace inside your home. When you feel like someone continuously is working against you, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But you can still be a beacon of love and joy no matter what obstacles you face.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Leo
Sometimes people do come back together. A small break can do your relationship a world of good. You may see what you needed and one another, and what it was that you could have given more of.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Virgo
It doesn't cost a lot of money to show someone that you love them. You can invest time or find out what their love language is and do small things to fill their loved cup.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!
Libra
When you least expect it love can feel your heart. Never give up on love, you can manifest it in your life by focusing more on the goodness that your relationship brings to you.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Scorpio
Let go of self-doubt. There are times when you will want answers that seem hard to find. You don't always need to know the reason why something happened the way it did. What is important is how you react to it.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
Good friendships are hard to come by. When you are single, contra blessings especially if you have one really good person in your life that is there for you when you need them.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Capricorn
There's always room to grow. Of course, you have a list of traits thought you'd like to find another person. But what matters is who you are when you are in love. You can nurture your heart all the time.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Aquarius
Having empathy goes a long way in a relationship. Understanding where someone else is coming from can build a bridge of care and concern that lasts a lifetime.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Pisces
Think beyond today. Love is never a short-distance race, it's a journey that you embark on for your entire life. Pick a partner who can pace along side of you and tune into your stride as much as you do theirs.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.