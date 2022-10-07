The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 8, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 8, 2022.

On Saturday, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra with the Sun.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 08, 2022:

Aries

When you fall in love with someone, it's harder to give up on the dream of togetherness. Today, putting in a little more effort will give your heart a taste of what unconditional love looks and feels like.

Taurus

There are no such things as failure in love. When you give up yourself openly and generously, it's a success. Even if you don't feel that way at first.

Gemini

Let go of the need to be perfect. Everyone is doing the best that they can, and love just complicates our interpretation of what that means. For now, give yourself a little grace.

Cancer

It's important to have peace inside your home. When you feel like someone continuously is working against you, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But you can still be a beacon of love and joy no matter what obstacles you face.

Leo

Sometimes people do come back together. A small break can do your relationship a world of good. You may see what you needed and one another, and what it was that you could have given more of.

Virgo

It doesn't cost a lot of money to show someone that you love them. You can invest time or find out what their love language is and do small things to fill their loved cup.

Libra

When you least expect it love can feel your heart. Never give up on love, you can manifest it in your life by focusing more on the goodness that your relationship brings to you.

Scorpio

Let go of self-doubt. There are times when you will want answers that seem hard to find. You don't always need to know the reason why something happened the way it did. What is important is how you react to it.

Sagittarius

Good friendships are hard to come by. When you are single, contra blessings especially if you have one really good person in your life that is there for you when you need them.

Capricorn

There's always room to grow. Of course, you have a list of traits thought you'd like to find another person. But what matters is who you are when you are in love. You can nurture your heart all the time.

Aquarius

Having empathy goes a long way in a relationship. Understanding where someone else is coming from can build a bridge of care and concern that lasts a lifetime.

Pisces

Think beyond today. Love is never a short-distance race, it's a journey that you embark on for your entire life. Pick a partner who can pace along side of you and tune into your stride as much as you do theirs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.