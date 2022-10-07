The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Aries On October 8 - 10, 2022

When the Moon is in Aries, whatever we feel the strongest about will become an obsession with us.

If we feel like accomplishing great tasks, then this is the season for such a thing, and if we feel needy, then our neediness is amplified, as well.

Whatever is on our mind becomes the one and the only thing we dwell upon, and on October 8, 2022, certain zodiacal signs will feel the need to be loved.

Today, we will feel it almost to the point where it hurts.

We might be loved, protected, cared for...all the things that fall under the umbrella of what love is supposed to look like, and yet, we still don't feel it in earnest.

During the Moon in Aries, we crave the stuff that our dreams tell us exists...though this might not be realistic.

It doesn't matter, however, because today isn't about realism, it's about fulfilling a desire for love, and that love might not exist in the world we live in, simply because it is the stuff that dreams are made of, and not necessarily something of reality.

The Moon in Aries makes us feel like we deserve more than we're getting. We feel as though we are entitled to something spectacular, remarkable and all-consuming.

This is a strong, influential transit and it's not going to hit everyone the same way, but for some, it's going to have the effect of making us think we deserve more, and depending on what we get, we could either rise in happiness or plummet in depression. We need love today...will we get what we need?

The three zodiac signs who need to be loved during the Moon in Aries on October 8 - 10, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You rarely feel this needy, but when the feeling comes on, you tend to it. Today will have you digging deep for the satisfaction you want, and being that this revolves around satisfying the need for love, you'll be very nervous when it comes to what you say to your loved one. You already know that you aren't going to get exactly what you want today, and that puts you on the defense.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



You may end up insulting the person you love simply by telling them in advance that you don't think they're up for giving you what you need from them. You might make this person feel bad for just existing, simply because you don't want to hear anything other than 'gushing words of love' from them.

They don't even have to do anything other than just 'be there' and you've already got them feeling guilty for not giving enough. Your need cannot be matched today.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you feel like you aren't loved on this day, then if you dare to go there, what will end up happening is that you will become so needy by the time this day is over, that nobody in your life will be able to fill that void. You are like a bottomless pit of need today, and that's exactly the kind of thing you try to avoid showing to people.

Still, when you're needy, you're needy and that doesn't stop until the 'itch is scratched', so to speak. Rather than just letting love happen to you, you may end up forcing it, today, which makes things feel so much worse.

If you are feeling needy, the last thing you want is to have to force someone into being kind to you, or showing your love. You want it to flow naturally, but on this day, Scorpio, you don't know how to let go of your controlling grip. If you need love, then you also need to make room for it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are not someone who admires any kind of weakness, and when you see it in yourself, it's a bad day all around. Today, you feel weak and needy. You don't know which emotion you disdain more, the feeling of being weak or the feeling of being needy.

You want someone to love you, and you don't feel there's anybody out there who is up to the task...and 'task' is a good word for it, as you want this love to look a certain way, act a certain way and last forever...in this state of perfection.

You ask too much, but in your mind, what's the point of asking for less than what you want out of this life? You are needy for love today and you resent feeling this way. You'll wait for it to pass and then you'll go on in your own solitary, love-less way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.