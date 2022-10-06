The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, October 7, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 7, 2022.

On Friday, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra with the Sun. Mars, the planet of passion has entered its shadow period before going retrograde.

Mercury retrograde has ended.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 07, 2022:

Aries

Emotions are intense today. You may experience moments of jealousy that teeters on the brink of possessiveness. Your desire for more in love may surprise even you.

Taurus

You desire more closeness and connection from your partner today. Candle light dinner and romantic gestures will feel like sweet experiences for you to explore with your mate.

Gemini

The caretaker side of you comes out in ways that are nurturing and slightly more motherly than your usual. You may long for someone to hold and to comfort just because.

Cancer

A secret crush may reveal their true intentions towards you. Someone may have deep feelings for you, even though they have only been a friend.

Leo

Control issues can come up today. Especially around problems related to family, tradition, and your home. Try to compromise where you can.

Virgo

Some things are best left unsaid. Today, keeping certain thoughts to yourself is wise. Give yourself time to think about what you want before saying what's on your mind.

Libra

Territorial behavior can come up today without a warning. You may not be open to sharing certain parts of your life with someone. Personal space will be more desirable.

Scorpio

Don't give away your personal power. Today, as much as you'd like to show someone how much you love them, it's better to remain calm and controlled until you see the energy is equal.

Sagittarius

An ex may show their true colors today. While you cannot control what other people say or do, you can choose how you will react. Sometimes it's better to not let them see they got under your skin.

Capricorn

Good advice comes from a friend today. A problem you are experiencing in a relationship may gain clarity after speaking with a good friend.

Aquarius

Your intuition is always right. When you sense something is off, don't ignore your feelings. It's better to listen to your gut now, than regret wasting time later.

Pisces

Putting someone on a pedal stool may feel right at the time, but the fall from grace is long when you finally see someone for who they are. It's better to keep your love life rooted in reality.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.