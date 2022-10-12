The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 13, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday with the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini.

If your calendar is full of business meetings or Zoom calls, you're in luck on Thursday.

Once the Moon is in Gemini, we feel curious, thoughtful, and open to all sorts of conversation.

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, and we may experience a lift where Mercury retrograde brought confusion to our communication, decision-making and relationships.

We are still experiencing the aftermath of Mercury's shadow period, which will end on October 16, 2022, there moments where we feel miffed but not completely downtrodden.

Today, we are emotionally equipped than we were in late-September to tackle intense projects that require our mental energy.

At the start of the day, our mental clarity picks up and we are able to solve complex problems under the blessings of a Gemini Moon trine Mercury in Libra transit.

The next few days bring with them the gift of communication, especially for air signs, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

Thursday is great for connecting with friends, completing paperwork and getting clearing up any misunderstandings.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your social butterfly side comes out in high gear today as the Moon enters your sector of conversation.

In the next few days, the Moon will transit the zodiac sign of Gemini—your communication sector, where it will have a meeting with Mars, your ruler.

Your passionate side shows in written form and in the things you say and do.

Be careful not to send texts when angry, but it's safe to schedule meetings and communicate your ideas with others, especially on subjects you believe in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Many people prefer to avoid talking about money, but not you, Taurus, you like to discuss problems head-on.

When the Moon enters Gemini, you show how well you excel in financial planning, and you may find it easier to bring up difficult conversations surrounding money management and investments.

The Moon conjunct Mars in your sector of possessions can have you ready to let go of the things you don’t need.

You could use this energy to compile gently used goods and use the weekend to donate items and clear some clutter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things are looking up for you as the Moon enters your zodiac sign.

The next few days your mental wheels run smoothly and your clarity is sharp.

Today, doing the same thing can lead to boredom quickly. You need to focus on important projects, especially those that involve personal development.

If you have some room in your busy schedule, clear your calendar and focus on what you need to do for yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your sentimental side may have you working diligently to get in touch with old friends and people who have lost contact with.

The next few days may have you tempted to lurk on the social media of an old friend or ex in hopes of reconnecting once again.

Regardless of your intent, even if things do not work out for you in the way you planned, today is the start of feeling resolved about the past, so you can move on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Internet can be difficult to navigate when you want to meet people and prefer in-person interactions.

Today, you may discover that you have luck with networking for purposes of work.

Do you have a business or just trying to branch out your connections for work? Spend a little extra focus on your social media profiles, especially those areas where you know you need to grow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The last thing on your mind they have been making sure everyone knows where you work and what your current professional relationships are.

But if you have not updated your profile on LinkedIn or your website, this is a good day to get back into your social media to keep things pro.

If it's been a while, consider updating your professional pictures and post an interesting status update.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your higher mind is activated today, and you may be thinking a lot about the past and the future.

Questions and concerns about religious theories or practices that you grew up with maybe under evaluation today.

You are ready to break from old ways of doing things and grow more ready to create what you want for yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you have a chance to be generous you are not the type to hold back.

Today, your ability to help others gives you a great sense of fulfillment.

If you like to participate in fundraising events or support someone’s crowdfunding campaign, this is a great time for you to open your wallet and put money where your heart is.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Relationships take center stage in your life. There may be some changes that need to happen, and anger or frustration could fuel conversations.

Be aware of what is going on in your life including what you would like to change.

You can become hotheaded when the Moon connects with Mars over the next few days, but remain optimistic and kind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Delegating tasks to others may feel like an expense you cannot afford.

But, it's time to let others shine. you are ready to start letting others shine by taking the lead on projects you used to want to do yourself. What does not bring you joy, you've outgrown, Capricorn.

Today, let others share responsibility with you and when you are offered help, don't be shy about accepting it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love to have your freedom and want to express your individuality, so today you are feeling ultra-independent.

Romance may go on the back burner, as you are ready to enjoy life on your own terms, including going out with friends and having fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Certain relatives, you love but you need to appreciate them from a distance.

That doesn’t change the fact that you care about your family.

Today's energy gives you a nudge to reach out to see how others are doing, even with those individuals with whom you bump heads. Send a quick text to check may brighten up their day, and you will feel good too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.