The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, October 7, 2022

Yesterday, the cosmos created the perfect opportunity for important conversations to take place now that Mercury has turned direct; however, today, you are being cautioned not to force anything just yet.

While Mercury in Virgo is still in a beneficial alliance with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging positive and life-changing communication for three zodiac signs.

The Piscean Moon forms a karmic connection with Uranus in Taurus, urging caution on October 7, 2022.

The Moon in Pisces all day today creates a dreamy, surreal feeling that can help you feel better about things and more reluctant to talk about reality.

As it connects with Uranus in Taurus, socializing with friends and having a good time is favored over important or life-changing conversations.

This energy will not last for long, and as the Full Moon in Aries peaks this weekend, the conversation space will likely be made again.

Because there is still the possibility to talk with friends, work supervisors, or even romantic partners about important matters, it is just a matter of reading the energy and making sure you are not forcing something that can or should wait just a bit longer.

Ultimately, this will be of greater benefit to you because the Moon in Pisces forms a crisis point with Mars in Gemini today as well.

While normally this transit can have you and others hiding their true feelings and needs because Mars is in its pre-shadow retrograde phase, emotions are at an all-time high.

During Mars's pre-shadow as it begins to turn retrograde at the end of October, expressing repressed feelings is the ultimate purpose.

This seldom ends with a calm and productive conversation.

If a situation seems like everyone involved is prepared and ready to talk about things, then, by all means, proceed and trust that it is a sign from the universe.

On the other hand, if it does not, just be mindful of forcing anything prematurely out of impatience or excitement for finally clearing the air.

Overall, everything related to fun and enjoyment is favored over more serious matters, thanks to the Piscean Moon and Uranus in Taurus.

It is a great day to reflect on what came up yesterday or even what you know will come up for discussion soon, yet be able to release it so you can enjoy an evening with friends.

Quality time with a romantic partner is also possible tonight, especially if it has kept light and fun.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



It is more of a day to observe and enjoy the moments that you can rather than feel pressured to make any sudden moves that could end up changing the course of your life.

RELATED:

Tomorrow Pluto in Capricorn will turn directly just ahead of the Full Moon in Aries, signifying that the time for acting on your truth is near.

Today, though, would be better spent enjoying the confidence by finally feeling like you know it and remembering that there is no reason to rush anything, especially when there is still so much to enjoy within the present moment.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, October 7, 2022 are:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is in the part of your chart that governs yourself and your beliefs, while Mercury is in Virgo, holding court over your relationship and romantic feelings. Today is a chance for Pisces to observe what goes on around you and how you feel in different situations. You are a romantic at heart, which means that idealizing situations and people is something that you cannot help but do.

Whether it is a relationship or even a situation in your career, you cannot make decisions based on what you want to be true but only on reality. Yesterday likely brought some important conversations regarding relationship decisions from early August; today, observe your feelings and your partner's actions while making the best of everything and enjoying this beautiful life you have already created.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in your sign is still helping you to get rid of the old while making plenty of space for the new. Today as it forms a karmic connection to the Piscean Moon, it is time to reflect a bit more deeply, not just on your feelings but, most importantly, on your choices.

Just because something seems like a good idea does not mean that, in actuality, it is. Sometimes it is just the most comfortable choice or the one that seems to create the fewest waves.

Part of this journey is recognizing that you cannot keep playing small if you want to create a great life. There is plenty of opportunity for fun and joy today. Just make sure that you are also taking in those gifts from the universe so that you can see more clearly the bigger meaning behind everything.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Uranus in Taurus represents the freedom you seek to create in your romantic life to have both stability and passion. Only wounds make you feel like you have to choose between excitement and consistency.

Today as Uranus connects positively with the Pisces Moon, another deep-water sign, you can have the chance to reflect on what it means to communicate your needs and desires within your romantic life effectively.

While you can never say the wrong thing to the right person, your truth and vulnerability make all the difference. It may not be the right time for a conversation, but you can still ensure that your actions are in accordance with your truth today.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.