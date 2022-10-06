The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 7, 2022

Today brings with it the perfect storm for rough times and serious misunderstandings, as Moon sextile Uranus makes sure that everything we do today is opposed and discarded, while Moon square Mars makes us feel insulted and affronted over every single thing that happens.

It's hard to think of today as a good day, and while, in the long run, it's just another day in our life, we can expect more negative than positive on this day, October 7, 2022.

For those of us who sometimes feel a little intolerant of those around us, we can expect that intolerance to build into a full-blown wall of trouble in the afternoon.

We may feel threatened by the people around us; we don't think they're 'out to get us' or anything like that, but we may feel as though we are being dragged down by the ways of others as if what they do is criminal or against our personal set of rules.

During Moon sextile Uranus, we won't even allow ourselves common ground with the people who are trying to do good; we are here for the rebellion, and whether or not we have an actual reason to rebel, it matters not.

What matters to us on this day is being right, having our way, not listening to others, and looking down on everyone we know.

We believe we are better than other people today, and Moon square Mars pumps that idea up to such a degree that we will more than likely end up losing a friend due to our snobbish behavior.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on October 7, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will start this day out seriously trying to get over your own self because you realize that you're not in a good mood and that if your mood spills over onto others, the day is only going to get worse. Nice try, Taurus, but don't kick yourself if you are unable to succeed here as it's pretty difficult to get past Moon square Mars when it's on a roll, and baby, it's on a roll today.

Backed up with Moon sextile Uranus for the win, you can expect to read every cue the wrong way today, which will lead you into arguments at work, at home, and at play. Everyone's got an opinion today, and none of them make sense to you. Ordinarily, this is where you take your leave as the drama of this nature is not your thing.

Then again, the transits prefer your active presence, so expect to find yourself battling it out with those whom you consider being 'beneath' you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today is one of those days where you feel you cannot tolerate stupidity, and that's all you feel anyone has to offer you, on this day. You are clearly superior to all of these peons...at least that's what you tell yourself, but with Moon square Mars pumping up that superiority complex of yours, you should be ready to do battle by 7 AM, at this rate.

First stop, your partner. This is a ferocious person, it seems, and while you've managed to come to know their soft side over the years, you can't help but go over and over the memories of how awful they've been to you, and how you're just not up for being nice to them today.

While you're not someone who will start a fight, you are definitely someone who will stand up for yourself should one start. And, because you'll be taking on the hostile energy of Moon square Mars, you'll defend yourself even if you're not being attacked. Your partner is going to hear an earful from you, today.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You might start a fight with someone you love on this day, during Moon sextile Uranus, simply because you want to know how far you can push them before they simply throw their hands up and walk away.

If you do this, you will end up pushing them away, because you're not going to be able to gauge when to stop, and when you finally get what you want, you'll regret it.

It's as if you don't really know what you want, or why you're feeling so aggressive; all you know is that you are bugged by the transit Moon sextile Uranus, and you feel like it's causing you to act out in ways you generally keep to yourself.

You don't want to fight with someone you love today but you can't help yourself. You want to back down, and yet, you keep getting yourself more and more involved. Hint: stop before you start, Pisces. Withhold!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.