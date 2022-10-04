The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, October 5, 2022

After a few months of turning backward in the heavens, asteroid Vesta turns direct today into the sign of Aquarius helping you to reconnect with your own divine essence.

Although there is a lot to be said about planetary retrogrades, asteroids offer just as much importance and significance for your life.

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your internal fire, the most authentic part of you.

This inner light or essence is not just where your own personal truth resides but it is also the part of you that is responsible for being able to claim your own sovereignty.

Since Cancer Season when this asteroid first turned retrograde it is asked you to reflect on your own divinity.

Whether it is your internal divine masculine or feminine energy it is helped you understand more about who you are and what makes you uniquely you.

Tapping into your Vesta energy can help you understand when to work for something and when to simply sit back and receive.

It allows you to understand when silence is necessary and when advocating for yourself is the only means to the end that you are seeking.

This inner essence has complete confidence in itself but it also knows humility and will be able to soften, ask for help and to be vulnerable about what truly matters.

As it turns direct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius this is like a reigniting of what may have felt like it has been lost within yourself.

During the past few months, you may have questioned where your inner spark has gone or why you have felt so different than you normally do, which in turn has made you question so many other things about your life.

However, beginning today you will feel a reemergence of your own power, not in a way of stomping on others to get ahead but in a soft and steady voice that reminds you that you and your needs matter and that you will be treated sacredly by those around you.

This is an opportunity for you to embrace a bit of that individualistic Aquarian energy and to make sure that you are tending to yourself first before others.

While Aquarius is a zodiac sign that represents the collective, it also is independent, understanding that to be of any good to others it first has to honor itself and what it needs.

This is the second astral body to turn direct this week and as it does so it is joining Mercury, the planet of communication bridging together your own divine essence with important conversations that you are finally ready to have.

Being in your power is not about being in control, but simply about recognizing that you matter.

Your wants, your needs and even your dreams all matter; you are important too.

As you harness this energy and the inner light of Vesta within yourself, you will start to realize that while you cannot control everything, you can control yourself which ultimately is what makes all the difference.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Wednesday, October 5, 2022?

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Not only is the Moon in your sign today, but Vesta turns direct alongside Saturn bringing some important energy into the mix. All of this falls into that realm of yourself as your Sun sign rules this part of your life.

With the Moon, Saturn, and Vesta all in Aquarius right now it means that you not only should be feeling very in touch with your inner self but you are also now seeing a greater purpose in your life as well.

Saturn is currently wrapping up its last retrograde in your zodiac sign for some time which means those big life lessons will be doing the same.

As much as you are superficially known for being emotionally detached, your inner feelings actually play such a key role for you. Today as the Moon helps you tap into that just as Vesta returns to her brightest point, you will feel a sigh of relief as it feels like you are finally able to honor your heart again and maybe even for the first time.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Right now, with three astrological figures in Aquarius, it means that there is a great deal of focus on your romantic life. The Moon, Saturn and Vesta are all in this independent air sign which means you are being asked to reflect on the themes that they are bringing together.

The Moon is helping you accept and understand your feelings while Vesta is reigniting that inner spark and drive to create the romantic life that you want.

Saturn retrograde may feel like there is some restriction still about, but it is more so a process of understanding the purpose of it feeling like you cannot have what it is you most want.

Sometimes only when you feel this restriction do you understand just how important it is to you. During today’s energy make sure you embrace all the beautiful truth that will arise so that in a few weeks you can begin to start manifest it into your life.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is just getting started in your sign and is going to help you get to the truth of what it is that you are feeling so that you can start to align your life more based on this rather than what you’ve thought to be true.

As Mars is in its pre-shadow retrograde phase its sole purpose is to help you get to the bottom of what you are really feeling instead of just repressing or avoiding it.

Today as it unites with the Aquarius Moon you will have an opportunity to fully see your own heart and your feelings there. It may make you feel rather impulsive or spontaneous in how you express them, but this is the purpose because you are not meant to hold them any longer.

Instead, it is about releasing everything you have not been feeling so that as this part of your journey progresses your life is based on your emotional truth instead of just doing what feels the most logical. This is all about teaching you that feelings matter just as much as your thoughts do.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.