The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On October 5, 2022

On Wednesday, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love than the others, and what makes romance improve includes the Sun trine Moon transit.

On October 5, 2022, brings the Sun in Libra trine Moon in Aquarius.

This astrological transit is superior to all others in terms of bringing our love lives into focus.

These two planets are wonderful for the purpose of mending relationships and giving them new life.

Much like the Sun gives life, so does the transit Sun trine Moon; it works on our sense of hope and positivity.

Zodiac signs do not let people down during this time, and if we are in a romantic relationship, it will be during the Sun trine Moon that each zodiac sign does its best to make that relationship as healthy as we can.

Per astrology, this is a day about health and love. We no longer want to keep secrets from the person we love, and we want them to feel safe enough around us to share their darkest secrets as well.

The goal of the week is to set up a safe space for expressing our realities without the fear of being rejected for merely telling our truths.

Relationships need to be healthy, and when they are, they usually run on truth and honesty. A healthy romance is based on giving and taking; we need honesty to see both sides of the coin.

During Sun trine Moon love horoscopes, we may notice that we aren't as threatened as we once might have been over trivial things. If we can remove the threat of things like infidelity and lies, then imagine where we can go with this.

Wednesday many people who fall under certain signs of the Zodiac come to the conclusion that it's best to fight for the health of the relationship rather than to upkeep the drama and falsehoods.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on October 5, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been on a positivity kick these days and you've been tugging on your partner's arm, hoping they'd jump on with you.

Good thing your zodiac sign will have the Sun trine Moon on your side today because it seems that your amazingly positive attitude has become infectious and your partner cannot deny the feeling of goodness that seems to pervade the home space.

You are realistic and you know that it might not last forever, but while this good vibe is in town, you might as well believe in it, as it's your belief that seems to take you into the best situations you can imagine.

Your partner is so into you today that you could sell them the Brooklyn Bridge if you wanted to, but instead, you're just going to sell them the package that includes you, their happy, positive life spent together, in joy.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will be only too happy to let your hair down this week, Leo, so that you can set aside any inhibitions and just enjoy all the glorious goodies set before you.

This, of course, means the love offered to you by your partner; things have not always been golden between the two of you, and yet, here you are, still together.

And with the Sun trine Moon, you'll be given a second chance, and thankfully, Leo, you'll take that chance. You've seen how you've ruined things by being too insistent, or intolerant.

And what has all that ego gotten you? Nothing but heated arguments and the silent treatment afterward. Forget it! On Wednesday, during the Sun trine Moon, you will feel nothing but love for the person you are with, and this time, you'll want it to last. Make it happen, Leo. Do the right thing!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's not always in your cards to take the role of the positive energy person, and even though you are relatively open to being happy, you tend to keep that brooding look going, which tends to make you come off as snobbish, or reluctant.

That's about to change as you will be powerless during the Sun trine Moon, in terms of holding tight to the negative for whatever reasons you feel are justified.

Showing yourself as this sweet-natured, kind person will absolutely blow the mind of the person you are romantically involved with, and they will be so on top of that positive attitude that you'll see that maybe this skulking broody facade isn't all it is cracked up to be.

If there's one lesson you can learn from today's transit, Sun trine Moon, it's that it's good to be good and better to be better. Sounds obvious, and yet it's not always your way. Have fun today. Keep the darkness away.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.