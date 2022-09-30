The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes Starting October 3 - 9, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have rough weekly horoscopes starting October 3, 2022, through October 9, 2022. Here's what to expect during this tense week of the Sun in Libra and the Moon in Aries.

On the week where we come to experience both Mercury and Pluto doing direct after their long retrograde periods, it seems they have one final practical joke left to pull on us coming in the form of Mercury trine Pluto—the transit that will make many people want to hide their head in the sand.

It's one of those 'just when you think it's safe to go back in the water' transits, and in our case, it has to do with saying the wrong thing at the wrong time and feeling highly embarrassed by it.

Our week starts out with Moon in Capricorn, which automatically puts a materialistic spin on everything we do.

With the retrogrades now finally out of our way, we may want to dive into something we are unaccustomed to doing, and we may also end up looking quite naive and foolish for even trying.

This is the week where we do something at work that makes others look at us like we've just arrived on the planet. We will be the cause of much face-palming and eye rolls.

We think we're smart, but all we really are is well-intended. We mean well, we have hearts made of gold, but we're also completely out of our safety zone.

We may even offend certain people this week, without even trying. What's best for us to keep in mind is that this is a great week for progress, but it only works if we take it one step at a time.

There is no 'rush job' this week, and that's the kind of thinking we need to avoid getting into. No rushing. Patience, acceptance and a good, solid plan are what will make this week work out for all of us.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes starting October 3 - 9, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

All roads lead to Mercury trine Pluto for you, this week, Libra, and this means that you will think you are funnier than you actually are. That is a very human problem, indeed, and we all have these moments, but it will be during this week that you overstep your bounds.

You think you are clever — and you are, but you are also unable to read the room, and one of your statements is going to end up causing you so much trouble that you'll instantly regret not being more perceptive about your audience.

Because you feel freer in speech, thanks to Mercury going direct at the beginning of the week, you'll feel inspired to talk up all of your points.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

That's good, as you like to freely express yourself. Where the week goes wrong for you is in your lack of discretion. Yes, you are funny, but you need to withhold making jokes to the people who simply cannot take them...especially if those people can influence your work life.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You can take stock in the fact that just because this week may be rough for you, it's only going to be harsh in business. Your love life is safe, and so is your health.

Your work life, on the other hand, will probably take a few punches, and you won't be ready for them when they arrive. It seems that you forgot something and that it's been waiting around for you to take notice and now that you have, it's all about to fall apart around your head.

This is Mercury trine Pluto doing its hilarious little practical joke on you, where it seems to be saying, "You can't get away with it, Capricorn."

What this implies is that you might have thought you were on top of things, the boss, the person in charge, and what this week brings you is a challenge...and yes, it comes from another person, and that person isn't as fond of you as you thought. They can make your life miserable if you let them...so...don't you let them!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The only thing that really puts this week into the trash bin for you is that you, once again, missed out on an opportunity that might have been very helpful for you. You tend to forget that life is short and that you need to get a move on or you might lose out on something that is important for you to know.

During Mercury trine Pluto, you'll talk yourself into this idea that you are not ready...but the problem here is that you never feel ready, and you always believe that there's another chance out there, just waiting for you to take advantage of.

You are missing out on so much of your life, Aquarius, and this week will put this concept into view for you.

Yes, you are going to have to both take responsibility for being more active in your life and literally do something about it. Time waits for no one, and it won't wait for you. Get up, get out, and make your time here worth your while, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.