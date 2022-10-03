The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 4, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, October 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Carve some personal time so that you are free from interruptions and distractions. Today is a perfect time for writing and setting down some future goals

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are your own leader. Sometimes people can try to overstep boundaries and tell you what to do. Only you know what is best for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are ready for good things to come your way, but you will have to work for them. Don't rest until what you want is yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Create a pros and cons list. You will need to measure the benefits and disadvantages of your idea. It's good to have something on paper to help you see what you are dealing with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life gets hard but you just have to be a little stronger. You are at the uphill climb and it's easy to think that it's better to quit. You were so close to the top don't give up until you reach your goal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Do you have everything you need? You may feel as though if you had one more thing you would do better. But all the resources are at your fingertips. You will be surprised how easily it is for you to succeed with what you have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't overthink things. It's hard to know all the details. They were always be moving parts and new information together, but the facts often stand out quickly and give you an idea of where you stand.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Work on your financials. You may have been spending more than you realized. Now is a good time to figure out where your money is going and what you need to start cutting back on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Your heart is full. You have received many blessings this year. It's good to count them when you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your constructive criticism may hurt someone's heart so deliver your words gently. You have a sharp opinion, and although it may not be inaccurate, it's good to be sensitive to how someone will receive it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Try not to get too comfortable with where you are right now. Complacency can be a negative in your life. It's time to break out of your comfort zone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Don't speak from both sides of your mouth. When you say something mean what you say. Even if you are unsure it's better to say you don't know.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.