The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 1, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have grit, Aries. So when life threatens with challenges, you are the type of person who rises above. Today, you are fearless.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

There can be problems ahead due to personality conflicts. But, you are able to make things run more smoothly because of your kind nature. You've got this!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Emotions are what help you to know when something does not feel right. If your soul does not feel settled in a matter, trust your instincts. Things happen this way for a reason.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The light is shining at the end of the tunnel for you, Cancer. There are so many wonderful things that are coming your way. Don't worry about tomorrow because it's going to be great.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

A decision related to love is going to be made for you. You may not understand why a person no longer is interested in you. But, their exit from your life can be for the best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Move forward and toward your goals. You may not feel good about the past, but leave it behind. Even if someone tries to remind you what you did, it's history. It's time to move foward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You know when things are right. You have plenty enough experience to figure things out on your own. Today, even when you ask for advice, listen to your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

What you thought would never be there for you is suddenly right before your eyes. The relationship you thought was dead isn't over, and now you get the second chance you wanted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are ready to take things up a notch and reach a new level. You have all the skills you need, and now the money, all you have to do next is dedicate the time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are strong and ready to take on the world. Your courage has been hidden for a long, but look at you, slaying and making things happen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are no longer confused about what it is that you want. You have a reason to follow through, and there's nothing to stop you from reaching your goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

When people turn their back on you, it's a sign that you're ready to stand on your own. it can be lonely at the top, but that's because you are there to see how much you can accomplish with or without other people's help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.