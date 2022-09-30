The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Ready For Love During The Moon Square Mercury On October 1, 2022

Three zodiac signs are ready for love on October 1, 2022.

If you are ready for a long-term romantic relationship, you've got to this point because of one of two reasons.

One, you are in a relationship with someone right now and you wish to take it all the way, or two, you have kept yourself 'off the market' due to personal reasons and now, it occurs to you that you might indeed be ready for something substantial.

These kinds of thoughts rise to the surface during Moon square Mercury, and for some of us, we may become very passionate about our choices.

Once we get it into our heads that we are ready, we want it NOW. We will have to deal with the reality that surrounds us as there may not be someone there to have this long-term relationship with, but that will not stop us from holding on to hope.

It takes us this long to get here, so why not ride this train all the way to the last stop? It's time to admit to ourselves that this is what we want.

No more dawdling, no more putting it off for another day. Nope, today, during Moon square Mercury, we will decide that we want the real deal, and we want it now.

Because it's a Mercury transit, we will have an easy time talking to the person we're already involved with — if continuing on with this person is what we want. This also makes it easier if we're not with someone at the moment because we are now honest with ourselves about our condition, needs, and wants.

It's no surprise to think that human beings lie to themselves about needs, however, today brings everything out into the open. We are honest with ourselves during Moon square Mercury, and the truth says that we want a long-term relationship...ASAP.

The three zodiac signs who are ready for love during the Moon square Mercury on October 1, 2022 include:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You enjoy thinking of yourself as someone who could take it or leave it when it comes to love and love affairs, but there's a deeper side to you, Virgo, and it revolves around what you are willing to admit about yourself, and that is that you secretly care a long-term relationship.

Your free and easy attitude towards love and flirting is merely a show or something you try to prove to yourself that you are invulnerable and uninterested in the trappings of love. Then, you run into a transit like Moon square Mercury and boom!

You quietly admit to yourself that all you really want is to be loved, as is, on a long-term basis. This 'fast love' thing is an act, a defense against being hurt, but you would love nothing more than to just throw yourself into a relationship that promises you the words, " 'til death do us part."

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's either going to be all about promiscuity and lack of commitment for you, or it's about going for the complete package: a long-term relationship that you never have to leave.

Sometimes it gets that way for you, Capricorn, where you are so cold on the idea of love and commitment that you end up turning down the very best people in your life.

You are naturally non-committal; oh sure, you'll stand tall for the things you believe in, but it's always been difficult for you to believe in people.

During Moon square Mercury, you'll consider that the person you are now with may be your only chance at having this 'long term' relationship that everyone talks about. You might want to jump in, to see if this is something you could do. After all, you feel you're not getting any younger, and this could possibly be...interesting, to say the least.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've just about had it with this on-again-off-again relationship, and you don't know how much more you can hold back when it comes to telling your person that you really want something more...solid.

During Moon square Mercury, you will be approaching your loved one with the idea of taking what you have to the next step. It's clearly obvious that you're both in this for the long haul, and you've started to feel as though the 'on again, off again' way to handle stress is just...immature. You don't feel like a baby and you don't want to run your love life as if you are a small child having a tantrum.

You want the security of knowing that if you and your partner have an argument, it doesn't blow up. You want to move into a long-term relationship with your person because it only makes sense, and after all, you are not children anymore.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.