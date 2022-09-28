The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 29, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 28, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, September 29, 2022.
The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra, while the Moon spends one more day in Scorpio.
The day's numerology is an 8, the Powerhouse.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
A little peace will go a long way. So today, set aside some focused time to complete way overdue work.
Try to get ahead of your schedule so you can relax and enjoy the rest of the week.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Empress
It's your feminine energy that attracts people to your side today.
When you extend your sweet nature toward others, it's like a light that encourages others to be their best version of themselves.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
There is so much to learn about money—how to spend it and invest it.
A financial piece of advice can help you to maximize your income-making potential. First, look into resources that you don't ordinarily read online.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Justice
Grace can be given in situations that seem unfair.
This may teach a person a valuable lesson on grace and why everyone gets a second chance sometimes.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
You will need to start somewhere, Leo. Getting life into order is not always easy. Take baby steps and begin where it feels most comfortable to you.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
It's easy for others to cast judgment when they have not walked a mile in your shoes. Keep your chin high, Virgo, as you understand your life from the inside out.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
You are often called indecisive for being a Libra, and today there is something you cannot figure out.
This illusiveness can have you wondering if you should avoid a situation or get involved.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Devil
No one is above temptation.
Knowing what weakens your will is the first step to becoming a stronger person who rises above opportunities that aren't good for you.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Fidelity, loyalty and faithfulness are so important to you.
When you spot a lack of these things in a person, it can cause you to feel unattracted to the point where you distance yourself for good.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands
You have quite a lot of work to do, which can make the day feel twice as long as it ordinarily does.
Despite all the extra work you are picking up, you find the strength and resolve to do what needs to be done.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
You are learning a new skill that you will soon master.
You need to continue to work hard on being the best that you can at what you are trying to do.
Your talent is a work in progress that you can become well-known for.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
A little quiet reflection is what you need right now.
If you want to write a story, start a new project, begin brainstorming for a business, find a little time to work on your dreams.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.