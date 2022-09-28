The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Venus Opposite Uranus On September 29, 2022

Three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart on September 29, 2022 get hit hardest by Venus opposite Uranus.

Nothing like Venus to come in and ruin our love lives. Why, Venus, why? Aren't you the planet of love and beauty, and aren't you supposed to bring the good news, rather than the bad?

Well, here's the thing about Venus: yes it is the planet of love and beauty, but it is also at the mercy of the cosmic motions, and on this day, September 29, 2022, Venus is in opposition to Uranus, and that basically spells every kind of trouble there is, romantically.

We will be seeing certain romantic relationships fall apart on this day.

Uranus's energy starts out by making us feel we have to fight for our right to be who we are and progresses throughout the day in the form of us shutting our partners out.

We ignore important conversations and we get so mad at our mates that we cause a rift that is not fixable. We ruin our love lives by insisting that we are right, and knowing that they are wrong.

There are no gray areas during Venus opposite Uranus; there's me, and there's you, and as it stands, 'ME' wins this game.

Venus opposite Uranus lets us know the difference between ourselves and our partners.

We might have thought, at one point, that we were totally compatible and on the same exact track, but during this transit, we will see that we're nothing at all alike. Seeing this might make certain couples want to bolt and break apart.

It's as if we finally 'see' that one terribly awful thing that cannot be accepted, and that will be the one thing that will tear us apart.

One thing we can know for sure, though: If our relationships fall apart today, it's because they were on their way to falling apart sooner or later. This isn't an impulsive act.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during Venus opposite Uranus on September 29, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

One of the main reasons you feel like ending your present relationship is because you expected so much more from it than what you're getting. You are at the place in your life, Virgo, where you don't want to waste any more time; you want what you want and if your partner is not on board with giving you what you want, then you'd just as easily tell them to shove off without you.

You're already experiencing the dark days of this relationship's decline, and the way things have been going, you're certainly not going to withstand the Venus opposite Uranus transit that is basically here to uproot you and your emotions.

You have come to a decision on this: you don't want to be bored to death by your partner, and in knowing this, you let what you have now, fall apart, completely. It's what you want.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Suddenly, today has you waking up to a brand new reality, and that is the one where you finally tell your partner that you've had enough of them. You are not feeling compassionate about this either; you feel you've supplied this person with all they could possibly need in terms of what a relationship requires, and now, you're just...no longer interested.

You are one of the few signs that can admit that to themselves, and during Venus opposite Uranus, it will be quite easy for you to see the signposts for what they really mean.

All you can see is that this relationship is a dead-end and that you have no hope for a future with this person. If this transit wasn't in full force today, you'd still be on the same road to destruction, but it might have taken longer to get there. Now, you're there. It's time to make your move.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're a tricky one, Sagittarius, as you have a backup plan set in motion for today, and what is today other than the day you break up with the person you're involved with.

Your backup plan is...another person. Yes, that's right; you know that your present relationship has been on the rocks for a while, and you just so happened to have fallen in love with someone else, which makes departing from a relationship.

As much easier to do. Relationship B shows promise, and so you feel a whole lot safer ending the old one, and so, you will be doing just that today, during Venus opposite Uranus. Does your present partner have any idea that you've been cheating on them?

Yes, they have more than an idea; they have proof, and while that might be a surprise to you, because of that, you'll find that dissolving this relationship is a helluva lot easier now. You set it up, now it's time to watch it fall.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.