The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 28, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Having a quiet time each day is an essential need many people have, and when you prepare to read the tarot, it's a must.

The tarot's symbolism speaks loudest when you are silent.

In the stillness of life, you are able to tap into what you see and get a glimpse of what's going on in your inner life because you already are in tune with your feelings.

On Wednesday, the day's numerology emphasizes quiet reflection as we feel the energy of a Life Path 7.

While the Moon is in Scorpio, we may feel emotionally muted to a degree, but this can be the pathway to psychic energy and powerful intuition.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Even though the universe may seem silent, there is a lot of chatter going on around you if you just listen.

So allow yourself a moment to get quiet to hear the silence. It's in those pauses where you get the wisdom you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuitive nature is what you need right now. It's one thing to be on the go and make things happen, but it's another to be in the flow.

Set aside masculine energy for today and connect with the gentler part of yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Routine is the name of the game today. It will be easier for you if you stick with what works and do not try to change everything.

Another time will provide opportunities for you to break through a glass ceiling that you know will not work in the long term.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a few tricks up your sleeve.

Even though what you have tried now doesn't seem to work, that doesn't mean you have to stay stagnant. Keep going; eventually, you will figure out the solution to a problem.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Leo. Times are hard, but you are strong and know that some situations are merely time matters.

If you beat the clock, you will still be standing, and the problem will eventually be behind you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to make a choice. A divided heart only gets you so far.

Listening to your heart speak will tell you which person you love more and help you decide what you like to spend your life with.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Certain things may be elusive right now. And when the mystery wears off, you will see clearly where the lies are.

But, for now, you only have your intuition, so it may be challenging to understand what to do next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think hard about what it is that you want. Others may try to talk you out of your dreams, but they don't know what you have in your heart.

You are a collection of all your experiences, so certain things need to be kept to yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Keep trying hard to reach your goals. When you continue on this journey, fate eventually meets you halfway.

You'll be ready for the opportunities as they come. Don't let yourself regret not working hard because you gave up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Every day has something of value to it. It's all about perspective.

So when you're feeling blue, remind yourself of everything you're thankful for to help you focus on the goodness of life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Everyone has their share of problems. What matters is how they handle them.

Today face your troubles head-on. That way, they're short-lived.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient with yourself and with others.

Sometimes worry and anxiety can make a problem greater than it is. Step into stride and allow things to naturally fall into place.

