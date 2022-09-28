The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 29, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 29, 2022. This Thursday, Venus changes zodiac signs leaving Virgo to enter Libra.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 29, 2022:

Aries

Aries, your relationships are about to change, but first, there can be a few bumps in love along the way.

You will learn to be more patient and tolerant of others while also practicing self-discipline regarding how you share your thoughts and feelings.

Taurus

Relationships can be work, but they can also be fun. So it's time to focus on balancing giving and taking with a mate.

It can be tough to navigate at first, but things flow once you find the right rhythm.

Gemini

It's very romantic when you can be comfortable in your skin. It allows you to accept the flaws and beauty of others while expressing the same in yourself.

Cancer

You teach others how you would like them to treat you, and despite wanting to be less assertive, your input is a path to understanding today. In addition, sharing your experience allows someone to learn how to love you better.

Leo

Words need backup with action, and finding the courage to do the right thing isn't easy. But it allows you to understand and experience all the colors that love can be when you are actively involved in your relationship.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo

Investing in yourself shows how you would like to be in a commitment with another person. Spending time with them lets them know that you are taking the steps necessary to grow your relationship into a team.

Libra

How you want your love life to go is up to you. With so many planets in your sign, this is the time for you to create the future you want. Focus on your dreams of love, and don't let worry undermine your happiness.

Scorpio

You are allowed to be yourself; maybe you may have pretended to be someone else in the past. But, it's your individuality that attracts the right person to you.

Sagittarius

A rooted relationship and friendship will come with the gentle energy necessary to grow love beautifully. Look for things such as kindness and gentleness. It's better to be in love with a best friend than have a relationship with a stranger where there's a passion but no genuine connection.

Capricorn

A mission or purpose in a relationship is just as important as being together for the sake of love. There's a reason why you meet someone and fall in love, and it's not just to satisfy your needs but to do something big in the world together.

Aquarius

How you treat someone else is mirrored back to you similarly. When you sense that something is off, instead of blaming your partner, look at how you are first and see whether or not there's something within you that you need to change.

Pisces

Letting go of what you can't change is the first step toward healing. Once you can move away from past hurts, your heart can begin to be ready to embrace a lot that'll last forever.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.