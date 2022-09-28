The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love Too Fast During The Moon Sextile Mercury On September 29, 2022

Three zodiac signs who fall in love fast during the Moon sextile Mercury feel hopeful on September 29, 2022.

There's something about the end of the year that makes us feel we were supposed to have accomplished something by now and that we don't want to leave the year without achieving this particular goal.

And even though September could hardly be called 'the end of the year,' in many people's minds, it signifies the beginning of the end, the waning time, the beginning of the darker days.

We feel it, and we can't help but want to know that we did all we could during the year to attain our goals, and on this date, during Moon sextile Mercury, we will know one of these goals to be about love and relationships.

Because there's a desperation to all we do at this point, if we happen to find ourselves in the position of falling in love with someone, we may end up taking it way too far. It's not necessarily bad, but it is an overblown thing.

Because this transit works on how we interpret communication, we might start thinking that this new person in our life is the ultimate be-all-and-end-all love of our lives. We are about to fall hard simply because we cannot help ourselves. We want to be in love, and so, we throw ourselves into it headlong.

Today's transit, Moon sextile Mercury, has another facet that we haven't yet discussed: speed. The desperation we feel also works as an energy device so much as we want to achieve our goals NOW, not tomorrow.

We aren't really that interested in the future as much as we are completely interested in making this new love affair happen today. Speed is key during Moon sextile Mercury, and we'll see it show up in how we approach the concept of falling in love.

The three zodiac signs who fall in love too fast during the Moon sextile Mercury on September 29, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you've recently made up your mind that you no longer wish to pursue short, sweet love affairs in favor of something long-lasting and meaningful, you will project all of this onto the new person in your life and not blindly, at that. You have found someone that interests you, but they have a hold on you that, well, you like, and if you think about it, you might even fall in love with this new person.

It's easy for you to fall in love during Moon sextile Mercury. Still, you'll notice that things are progressing rapidly during this time. While, in the past, that might have deterred you from moving forward in the relationship, this time, it feels like it's meant to be. You already know what you're feeling, and it feels both good and heady; you want to fall in love, and you will gladly lose your mind for this person if you get the chance.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You haven't really been sure as to where you wish to put all of your energy these days, and that, in itself, has become a problem for you. So, when Moon sextile Mercury is in the sky and points you to someone you find drop-dead gorgeous, you will finally have a focal point for your desires.

You are about to fall in love so hard that you will totally forget all the love lessons you've learned in the past — all the lessons that kept you away from love. Suddenly, you will find yourself in a place where you throw all caution to the wind; you don't care about the past, ex-lovers, etc.

You care only about getting closer and closer to this new person of interest. And with this transit as your faithful helper, you'll have the gift of gab, which will allow you to say all the right things to make your new love affair flow like water in a stream.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have never minded NOT being in love, in fact, you've enjoyed a certain degree of mental and emotional freedom because of that. You're not opposed to being in love, but you are dead serious about not getting so involved that you lose yourself.

Your individuality and independence are part of who you are, so when Moon sextile Mercury spins your world on its ear on September 29, you'll be shocked at how hard you will fall in love. There's someone new in your life; they weren't there for love or friendship, they were just there, and you noticed them.

What attracted you to this person was their 'difference' as you've always gravitated towards the unique. Well, you've met your match in this person and in them, you see your own future. You are about to fall so hard in love, Libra, that you will fairly come to understand what the fuss is all about.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.