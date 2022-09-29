The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 30, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 30, 2022. This Friday, Venus begins her first full day in the zodiac sign of Libra.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 30, 2022:

Aries

It's good to invest your time and talent into people you love. Love is often an exchange of power that experiences bouts of imbalance until things level themselves later.

Taurus

Love can be expressed in the small moments of life. It's not always about how you feel, but how you are able to make someone feel by being there for them.

Gemini

Romance is a wonderful thing to experience. Seize special moments within nature, friendships and with family. Not all experiences will be about cultivating a relationship that is sensual in nature.

Cancer

Shower your family with love. The one stable thing in life are the bonds of love and nurture you form with others. You may find that friends act more as family than blood kin. It's good to be open to all forms of family love and where you experience a beauty bond.

Leo

Try not to let a good conversation lead into an argument. People can disagree and it can hurt to know you're not on the same page. But, you can find a way back to where you both need to be with time.

Virgo

Couples often argue over money. When you find yourself in disagreement with each other, consider where you need to grow stronger to help lighten the work load for you both.

Libra

You know what you want, and sometimes that will change. Confusion in love is a normal experience. You may go through shifts of interest and intrigue. You don't always have to read too much into it.

Scorpio

An ex from the past may reenter your life, but they don't have to stay in it unless you want them to. You may find it easier to close the door on a love you thought you wished you could have, once you realize there's no going back now that you've grown apart.

Sagittarius

A friendship can be the relationship you always needed but didn't know you already had. You may be falling in love with the rhythm of life you are experiencing with a colleague, and it's perfect just the way it is now.

Capricorn

Your career can be a passionate endeavor that allows you to express parts of yourself you could not any other way. You may find it so much easier to indulge yourself in something you love, especially right now if you're single.

Aquarius

You are ready to take love to a higher level, and for you this is going to be something spiritual. You're looking for a partner who can connect with you in mind, body and soul. All three levels are what you may find this month.

Pisces

You are opening your heart to share it in a new way. You have so many things that you have in your soul that need to be shared with a like-minded person. You are longing for a connection that lets you discover parts of your spirit that only can be expressed in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.