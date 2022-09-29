The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Easy During The Sun Sextile Moon On September 30, 2022

Three zodiac signs want a love that is easy and during the Moon sextile the Sun on September 30, 2022. They want simplicity, harmony and no drama.

As we approach the end of the year (yes, you read that right) zodiac signs tend to want things to go smoothly.

We don't have the same kind of 'get up and go' as we do in the earlier months. As we wind down, we want to know that the winter months ahead are 'good to go' and that we have everything we need.

It's as if we're just animals that have done enough foraging and now we're ready for the big hibernation.

Sun sextile Moon puts us in the mood for simplicity. We want to know what is ours, what is not, what we can rely upon and what we can trust.

We want our love lives to run smoothly and we want that love to be easy. Ease. It's like some kind of crazy dream that we can't get out of our heads; we want a love that's easy, and during the Sun sextile Moon, on September 30, we feel that we won't be able to accept anything less.

We are no longer smitten with the idea of dramatic, hyper-passionate romances...that may be good for someone else at some other time, but right now, on this last day of September, we feel as though we've matured past that phase.

We just want to know that the person we are with loves us, demands very little and is easy to please. It's not that we're lazy, but it IS that we know better now; drama for drama's sake is boring. How ironic.

The three zodiac signs who want a love that is easy during the Sun sextile Moon on September 30, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel as though you have acquired enough experience to know what's best for you at this point in your life, and right about now, you only want what comes easily and naturally. That means you want this in your love life as well. The last thing you want is to have to twist someone's arm into loving you.

If they aren't all there, then you have no strength to convince them how great you are. You want an easy love life, and you know that's possible because your life's experience has taught you so. During the Sun sextile Moon, you'll feel that this is possible and probable, and you'll go for it.

You have set your standards now and you have no intentions of going back on them. You want to be loved, but you won't settle for screeching drama; you are way over that by now. You feel you deserve to be loved and that that love must be easy, pure and simple. You will have this kind of love, Cancer.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

So, it seems that you've finally learned your lesson, Leo, and that is that high drama simply doesn't work in a functioning love relationship. Oh yes, you've tried, and you've participated as well, but time is pressing on and all you know, right now, is that the dramatic life isn't working for you or for them.

You want it easy from now on and you're willing to put in the time to make it so. If this means practicing discretion, then you'll do that. If it means working hard on becoming more patient, then you'll do that, too.

During the Sun sextile Moon, you will take it upon yourself to change, and in doing so, you'll create a situation for yourself that allows in only the easy, only the simplest and only the best. You are beginning to recreate yourself as an easy-going person because you've come to realize that you are attracted to what you dwell on. And right now, all you dwell on is easy love.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you say, "I don't care" one more time, you're either real and about to slip into complete and total apathy, or, you're lying and everyone knows it. You have started to tell people that you 'simply don't care' but what you really want is for things to just become easier.

What makes you feel as though you don't care isn't apathy, but weariness over how hard everything seems to be. You just want to pull out or walk away forever, but the thing is, you really want love in your life. You just don't want it to have to come with so many hassles or personality tests.

You could live happily under any condition as long as your love life runs smoothly, and now, during the Sun sextile Moon, all you can see is that your love life, as it stands, is anything BUT easy, and so, you crave ease.

You crave the simplicity of asking a question and having it answered, right then and there. You are no longer enamored by passive-aggressive behavior. You are here for easy love, and everything else is just second best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.