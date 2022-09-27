The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 28, 2022. On Wednesday, Venus is in Virgo for the last day.

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and when she's at the last degree of this earthy sign, she can be pickier than usual.

We all may catch a glimpse of what needs to be repaired and revised in our relationships.

In order to feel safe in love, there may be moments where we feel like what can't be fixed needs to be released, and what we need can be pursued without worrying about tomorrow's outcome.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 28, 2022:

Aries

Circumstances begin to change, and you are open to looking at relationships with a fresh pair of eyes.

The planet of love and beauty is positioned opposite your zodiac sign as it enters Libra. This new energy allows you to distance yourself from a relationship to ponder its true meaning for your love life.

Taurus

Acts of love, quality time, and doing things as a team will touch your heart in a new way.

You love the idea of partnership, and you will be looking to find it and enjoy it in any way you can starting today.

Gemini

It's time to start putting yourself back into the world to meet new people.

If you have been single for a little while, your government sector is opening wide to allow you to attract someone special into your life.

Cancer

Everyone has a few things they need to work out from the past, and today begins a journey of self-exploration.

You won't want to embark on this journey alone. It's an excellent time to meet with a therapist or a good friend to talk about your fears so that you can work them out and be emotionally ready for love on a deeper level.

Leo

Soft and gentle words that hold deep meaning will touch your heart in a way you can hardly describe.

So this week begins a romance you can feel deep in your heart. Little love notes and sweet texts are a way for you to start expressing this sensual energy.

Virgo

A penny saved is a penny earned, and even though your love language may vary, how much you can put aside wisely will give you the sense of security you need.

This month is an excellent time to start discussing finances with your partner and develop a solid plan that you can agree on.

Libra

Venus is beginning her transit in your zodiac sign which allows you to feel more hopeful and accepting of yourself. This is a beautiful time for a mini makeover.

You will also start to feel as though you can ask for what you want in relationships, and if you are unsure what that is, it's time to explore your desires to figure it out.

Scorpio

Certain things about the past may have broken your heart, but you are at a place where forgiveness is easier to connect with.

Of course, it's never easy to let go of a grudge, especially after someone has hurt you deeply. But this gift of letting go is a treasure you allow yourself to have so that you can love again and the way you know you want to.

Sagittarius

A romantic relationship may begin to develop with a friend.

This can be a short, enjoyable period of life are you getting let go and allow things to happen naturally. But, it will be nice to no longer be alone and feel unconditionally loved.

Capricorn

The drought of love is ending. Feelings of respect and admiration return to your life.

Someone who admires and holds you in high regard will start to show you special attention and give you lots of reasons to feel wanted and needed.

Aquarius

You are learning to express love and to believe and how it works.

Love controls its healing power in your life and gives you a chance to see how miracles occur every day, even when you least expect it.

Pisces

You want to be with someone that you can share your life with.

And now, a secret admirer may begin to review that they have had a crush on you for quite some time.

This could be the start of something beautiful, and the sweet part is that the feelings are likely mutual.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.