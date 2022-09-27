The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Being Single During Mars In Gemini On September 28, 2022

Three zodiac signs want to be single during Mars in Gemini and on September 28, 2022, they come to terms with who they are and what they want from life.

There are two kinds of people in the world:

— those who think of the status of 'single' as this terrifying condition that only consists of feeling incomplete, desperately needy, and ultimately withdrawn from life due to profound loneliness

— those who can't wait for the day when they can exist for years and years as a single person, free from the clutches of others.

How very polarized, and yet, this is how we see single people. One way or another, and oddly enough, most people consider being 'single' to be some kind of death sentence.

We have a transit here today that promotes individuality and fearlessness, and that transit is Mars in Gemini, and it's here today, September 28, to show us what we're really made of.

For those of us who have escaped the trappings of what society expects of us, we will be enjoying our single status because we who are affected by this kind of transit, know what we want out of life, and that cannot be found in killing one's self off for the sake of being part of a couple.

Oh yes, being coupled is wunderbar, it's true, but we all know that a successful relationship is always going to have its ups and downs, and for those who prefer being on their own, none of those hassles come into play.

We're not doing this for society; we're doing this because we've learned how to live without pressure.

We don't care what 'you' think of us. We are the single people who choose to be single. Think what you want, it matters not. Mars in Gemini is here and all the single people will be doing their thing, their way, on this day. Don't mind them, they're just happy.

Three zodiac signs who want to be single during Mars in Gemini on September 28, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's not as if you haven't fallen into society's relationship-status trap; you have. But you're also not one to buy so far into an ideology that you can't get out, and you've come to know that through your own experience, you might just be better off single.

Mars in Gemini is like a wake-up call for you, and it tells you to avoid getting into a relationship at this time, simply because you're doing well without one.

Take this time to be yourself. Get into yourself and bring back the person you might have felt you've lost over the years to a romance that ended up on the shelf anyway.

Right now, you don't mind being single, and what's funny is that the more time you spend on your own, without a partner, the more you tend to enjoy just about everything life has to offer. It's as if you no longer have to 'check in' with that other person for approval, and that is HELLA liberating to you, Aries. You dig the single life.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Oh, you can just feel the pity coming off of the mob as you tell them how much you enjoy and prefer being single. They just can't believe you, as their ideology says that if you're single, then you must be 'looking' and therefore, incomplete and miserable.

During Mars in Gemini, you'll be one zillion percent complete with being a single person and if you so choose, you might just stay this way for the rest of your life.

It IS your life, after all. So don't bother telling people how the most blissful moment of your day is when you get into your big, soft bed, all cuddled up with your pets and your wild imagination.

They don't get you, and honestly, you don't owe anybody anything, especially knowledge of what you're doing in romance with anyone else. You are single and ecstatic; and no, you're not looking. You're enough joy for you, at this point.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you'll ever care about is what people think of you, but the idea that someone else might care about your relationship status? Ha, no way. If someone is bored enough with their lives that they need to get in yours to suggest that you might be happier with a romantic partner, then that person clearly has no clue as to who you really are.

And, being real, being authentic — that's your trip right there. The single life gives you all you need. If you crave physical contact and love, then there's nothing to stop you.

Should you wish to remain on your own, with no contact whatsoever, then so be it. During Mars in Gemini, you'll be fully in touch with who you are, and that person is definitely single and loving it. You are always the most original and unique, Aquarius. There's no sign of that ever-changing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.