The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 30, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 30, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

The Sun remains in Libra.

The Moon will finish its transit through Scorpio and enter Sagittarius where it will be for the next two and half days.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 30, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for you to go on an adventure. The Sagittarius Moon may open the door to a long-distance trip. If you have the available time to call out from work, and it fits in the budget, consider going.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Allow yourself to be open-minded about things you don't understand. Embrace a natural curiousity and nature. You may be pleasantly surprised by what you find out within yourself and others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your relationship sector is activated for the next few days. Someone important may enter your life soon, and change everything you ever thought about love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can learn a new approach to doing the small things in life. Sometimes a change in your routine is exactly what you need to help spark a sense of newness in your world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Romance is an adventure of a lifetime. The Moon changing signs today sparks interest in the arts, play, and creativity pursuits.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Listen to people with vast experience in an area of life that challenges you the most. Update your podcast list and subscribe to thought leaders on topics that you want to learn more about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to talk about tough topics that are not easy to explore but necessary. It's good to put your cards out on the table to see what needs to be addressed, perhaps for a future date.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Set a deadline for the future. If you're thinking about making a major purchase this week, consider waiting for Black Friday specials which are around the corner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is your time to do things that are special for you. The Moon in your sign is an invitation to put yourself first and to invest time and energy into your life on a personal level.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Set the past behind you. Life is too short to worry about what you cannot control. You will have plenty of time to create new memories. Don't worry about yesterday when tomorrow is right before you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Are you ready to embark on a career change? If you've been thinking about taking up a new field of interest, start checking out opportunities to see what's out there that may work for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A long-distance relationship may be forming. You may find that friendship becomes something more at a time you didn't expect it to happen, but somehow it does.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.