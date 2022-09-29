The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 30, 2022

This is one heck of a dreamy day, and where love is concerned, it's just about all we can think of. We've got these three beautiful transits to help us out here today, and they are Moon sextile Venus, Moon trine Jupiter and Sun sextile Moon.

Three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on September 30, 2022. What is happening in astrology that helps make this possible?

How these cosmic events benefit us is more than just their ability to let us see love in a positive light.

Today is the day when we know for sure that we don't want to live in a world without love...which means, we have to create our own realities in such a way that everything revolves around love and partnership.

Jupiter energy gives us all we need in terms of having faith in love.

We believe and we see a future; we know who we want to spend our lives with and we accept that.

We feel so positive today about love and life in general, that it's hard for any one of us to sink into any kind of introspection or sulky mood; for the first time in a long while, today is sulk-free, and we will be enjoying the freedom we allow ourselves.

Our moods are excellent, friendly, and reasonable, and today provides us with the right kind of situation to complement our very good mood.

We, meaning ourselves and our romantic partner, can expect to agree on just about everything we bring up today.

If we can get through September in one piece, we can move happily into October, and as far as lovers go, we all know that October is a powerful month for love, desire, and passion. The last day of September is going to be sweet and promising.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on September 30, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In a way, you've needed a celestial lineup such as the one we're getting today, for a long time. You've been in need of Jupiter's super positive vibe and today, it's going to work wonders in your romance.

You're not satisfied to let things just go their own way, especially considering the way things look these days in the relationship. You have been teetering on disinterest, and yet, you're not ready to throw the towel in just yet.

On September 30, you will find that you're getting a second wind, in terms of stamina and your own feelings of love towards the person you're with. Maybe they're not as bad as you thought, only yesterday.

You love this person and you want life to be beautiful with them, and because of the Moon trine Jupiter, you might just be able to see a realistic future with this person. It's all about attitude adjustment; if you have something that is super special — don't let it fall apart.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have started to adopt a rather strange attitude when it comes to love and romance: you see yourself leaving before you've even arrived. It's as if your inner skeptic is always there, present, ready to ruin the moment for you with projected endings.

And then, there's today, where something is apparently missing from your constant repertoire: doubt. You feel no doubt today, and that is noticeable. This lack of doubt feels more than refreshing...it feels like it could be a new thing in your life.

Could you imagine a time when you and your loved one could actually get through the day without you foreseeing disasters around every corner? Well, that day is today, Scorpio. You have finally learned to just relax and live your love life, rather than experience it as something that is just waiting to be ended. Interesting twist!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You love the idea of October being right around the corner, and when you get into one of your hyped-up good moods, you want everything to fit neatly into place. During Moon trine Jupiter, on the last day of September 2022, you'll be in one of those all-encompassing good moods and that means you'll finally allow yourself to trust in the relationship you are presently in.

Basically, you've held off on giving this person your heart, as you weren't quite sure you wanted to take it all that seriously, yet, the transits of the day seem to be showing you that all is safe, and should you want to dive into those unknown waters, you'll find yourself floating around like a happy mermaid.

You are about to give yourself permission to fall in love, on this day, and you will also find that giving in like this is totally worth your while. Life is for the living, so...live it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.