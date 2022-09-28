The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 29, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 29, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

The Moon will be in Scorpio, while the Sun continues its transit through the zodiac sign of Libra.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You discover something important about your fate and destiny.

Today's Scorpio Moon touches upon your past and future matters.

This nudge from the universe works like a celestial calling card helping you to find where you truly belong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It may feel as though the well of love has run dry, and for you, Taurus, this is a lonely path to travel.

The Moon in your sector of partnerships invites you to dig deep into your own heart to see what lessons you are here to learn at this point.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The work never seems to stop while the Moon is in Scorpio, and for you, this can be a way to get lost in the rush of life and not stop to think about a personal problem.

A lull in the day will come to allow you to catch your breath and figure a few things out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What do you consider to be romantic, Cancer? You may be invited into a world that you find intriguing and alluring.

A potential romantic interest or a passion project can capture your attention and give you something extraordinary to look forward to this weekend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not be looking for a mentor, but people manifest into your life when you need them the most.

An insightful point of view or a moment of transparent conversation can be precisely the feedback you want.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do you enjoy journaling? Even if you don't like to write, today's perfect for gathering your thoughts and putting them down on paper.

If you have an important meeting this week, find some time to prepare and be ready.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Matters related to money can come up for you.

Today is perfect for balancing checking accounts, paying bills and seeing where you need to save or where you can spend a little bit more than you thought you would have to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Knowing what your boundaries are or aren't is important today.

You will have a clear sense of what you are willing to compromise on and what you cannot change for anyone, even if you love them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Certain things in your past finally find their place of rest and stay there.

You are ready to move forward and let what is no longer helpful or valuable stop affecting your life now or in the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Resources needed can be hard to find, but today asking a friend who is talented in researching things online is the way to go.

A friend with super-sleuth skills can help you find what you are looking for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You will not know if what you need at work is available unless you decide to ask.

A hidden piece of information or company perk may not be publicly available but privy to superiors at work who are in the know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What you look for, you can find.

If you're seeking more spiritual connection, help or guidance from the universe or your higher power, all you need to do is ask and anticipate you will get what you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.