The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 29, 2022

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting September 29, 2022.

Saturday is not only a good date for love and romance, but it also comes with a good feeling and a happy-go-lucky mood.

We're almost at the end of the month, and that means October is just around the bend, and, well, mostly everybody loves October.

It's always been like this as the year starts to shed its skin, we grow more and more comfortable with the idea of seeking shelter and settling into a loving relationship.

One of the 'happy-makers' of the day belongs to a very typical 'end of year' transit, which is the Moon in Sagittarius.

Today's transit leaves us feeling good about everything. We aren't sweating the small stuff, nor are we looking for trouble in all the right places.

What we ARE doing, however, is taking things as they come. In love, that means no fights, easy-going hours, and a restful conclusion to the day.

In other words, because of the Moon in Sagittarius, we won't be able to find anything wrong with our partners, ourselves or our day spent with them.

This is a virtually critique-free day for lovers, and certain signs will really get to experience the true joy of a drama-free life and the oddly satisfying effect that living a mundane life can bring. Nothing gigantic happens today unless it takes place in a dream of the future.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on September 29, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Broad-minded thinking suits you well and makes it so that you can accept basically anything that happens between you and your partner today. This means that the Moon in Sagittarius is working on your sense of expansion and acceptance — a good thing, indeed.

Today you will find that doing things with your mate is not only easy, but preferred; you really only want to be with the one you love, and you'll get to do just that, today.

There are no huge wishes that need granting, nor are there hurdles that need to be jumped over; all is well in the world of you and your mate.

If you choose to simply stick together and hunker down into your world with them, then you'll be on your way to having one of the better days, this September.

Today brings simplicity in thinking and in desire. You want very little, and that makes you very easy to please, which brings a smile to the face of the person you are with.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

September 29 brings smooth sailing to your household, and in terms of your love life, you can pretty much relax, kick back and know that everything the two of you do today will be 'made in the shade.'

That Moon in Sagittarius energy may have you both feeling a little more creative than usual, and if you are prone to creating things together, as artists do, then you'll probably be getting into something along those lines.

This is also the kind of day that may push the two of you together for things like games, both video and outdoors. Sag energy is sporty and may just give you and your partner the impetus to 'get out there' and have some fun. Don't be surprised if you end up at a bowling alley today, as this kind of sporty fun is definitely part of the Sagittarius Moon style.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Even though today practically promises a fun and easy-going time for the lovers of the world, in your case, Sagittarius, you might just want to get competitive with that lunar energy.

This means that you, in your desire to do fun stuff with your mate, might suggest that you go bounce some balls around on the court, or that you take a long drive — just to feel the wind in your hair.

You and your person are totally into being together, but snuggling down on the couch is not where this is headed, in fact, you shouldn't be surprised if a road trip occurs on this day, or if the destination is a place that promises hikes and strolls.

One thing is pretty sure about today, for you, Sagittarius: there will be food involved. The more, the merrier. Today is not the day for diets or restrictions. Have at it, archer. Eat it all up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.