The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 1, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 1, 2022 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Count your blessings, Aries. When you see how much you have in your own life, you'll naturally feel open to helping others. And, people appreciate it when you give of yourself so openly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Have faith in your dreams, Taurus. Let go of the times you miss and the opportunities you didn't take. You are here now with wisdom and can choose to do things differently.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You learn by your experiences, Gemini. Give yourself a chance to think things through and don't be shy about taking your time to decide. Give yourself a night or two to make a decision that will require your dedication and time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keep trying to make something you love work out for you, Cancer. You are meant to be a nurturer, so when you start to do a project, you'll know if it is right for you at this place in time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is it time to go back to school for a higher degree? School can be expensive, but check out to see what types of assistance may be available to you. You won't know until you look.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Have courage and follow your heart, Virgo. Confidence is what you need to tap into right now. You may find it hard to believe in yourself at times, but trust that the process is part of the journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you do, be sure that it is something you feel committed to. Look deeply into your why and be sure that your choices align with your goals and dreams.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ask for what you want and let the universe show you how things work when you set an intention. You have to be pure and true to what you ask for. Knowing yourself is the first step.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be giving of yourself, Sagittarius. You can take small steps in the right direction when you choose to share what you know. The one thing to be reserved with more than anything else is your time, as it is the one thing you can never get back.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Life should have moments that are peaceful and drama free. When you decide to distance yourself from people who aren't good for you, it's a choice that you won't regret. Sometimes ending a friendship for a short period is good for you both.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You get a reward for doing things that are right, and Saturn often gives gifts to those who live by integrity. Ask yourself before doing things that give you a sense of unhappiness if this is where you are supposed to be at this place in time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time for a little bit of rest and relaxation, Pisces. If you have a pet, enjoy some one-on-one time with your favorite furry friend. Their unconditional love may be exactly what you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.