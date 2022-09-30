The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 1, 2022

Three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on October 1, 2022. So what is happening in love and relationships, according to astrology?

Making a love affair work takes patience and honesty; we have to communicate well with the person we are romantically tied to because if we don't — if we withhold or keep too many secrets, at some point, we'll be confronted with those secrets and we'll have to explain more than we ever wanted to.

When things are out on the table, we don't have to worry about being found out about, or caught telling a lie.

Lies are what turn loving relationships into fraudulent affairs of the heart, and honestly, most people don't want all that much drama in their lives. Hence, communication is key.

On October 1, we will have with us a transit that benefits the idea that honesty is indeed the best policy and that transit is Moon square Mercury.

This transit lets us know that the simplest route to success is the path built on honesty. No lies, no pretense, just good old-fashioned truth.

We can set ourselves free by telling each other our truths; once our reality is known, our partners can do what they wish with it.

Today let that truth take the form of love, and many of us will benefit from this transits ability to bring it out in us.

We have to want the truth if we're going to stay open to it, and if we wish to stay in the relationship we're presently in, then we have to either accept it or reject it.

Fortunately, we are smart and courageous, and we want to know what's really going on.

Transit Moon square Mercury brings the truth into focus and lets us be happy we asked for it.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on October 1, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The last thing on this Earth that you will ever, ever, ever tolerate is a lie coming from the person you are involved with, and on October 1, you will not only enjoy the truth, as it is ushered from the mouth of the person you love, but you'll also come to appreciate this person as one of the only people in your life whom you can trust because of this.

You are so lucky, Taurus, in so much as you only attract people of quality, and that is because you've learned from past experiences. During Moon square Mercury, the gods of communication will bless you once more with the understanding that the person you are with, right now, is the best person for you.

This is more than luck, Taurus; this is the sum product of your experience and wisdom. You worked hard for this, and now, you and your partner get to experience what good communication is really about.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There was a time in your life when you did everything to hide the truth from your mate, simply because you felt that if they really knew who you were, they'd flee in terror.

Of course, this never happened, and as time moved on, you also came to understand that you're not as bad as you once believed you were, and so, honestly started becoming important to you.

During Moon square Mercury, you'll be in that place where you feel as though you are who you are, and your partner had better get with it, or get out. You can only be yourself, Virgo, and for what it's worth, honesty is your only way around it.

You will notice that your partner has always loved you 'as you are' and that you don't need to lie or hide things from them. Today will make you feel lucky, happy, and grateful to have such an accepting partner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Honesty is the only policy in your household, and you have both learned the hard way what lies and deception lead to, and you've agreed to never live that kind of lifestyle again. You are incredibly fortunate on this day, during the transit of Moon square Mercury, because you know that you can turn to each other for honesty and opinion, without it turning into a war.

You have both come to the conclusion that, yes, you're in this for the long run, and that means you have to be very honest with each other...all the time. How you, personally, work with Moon square Mercury, is by trusting every single thing your partner tells you, because you know they are never going to do you wrong. You are not just lucky in love today...with the person you are present with, you are always lucky in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.