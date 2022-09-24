The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 24, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 25, 2022. The Sun and Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra. Venus is in Virgo.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Venus Opposite Neptune On September 24 - 26, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 25, 2022:
Aries
You will want to keep your standards high. Remember Aries when you were dating you were looking for your perfect match.
People can be imperfect, but that doesn't mean you have to let your heart open to love them in an intimate way. Choose wisely.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Taurus
Define what you need to fall in love. You don't have to fall into love, you can go into relationships with your eyes wide open aware of your needs.
Write down a list of your deal breakers and include a list of your must-haves. That way when you're out with someone you will know whether or not you would like to continue to see them again.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Gemini
Give yourself a chance to regain confidence. After a break up there can be a small piece of yourself that feels missing.
So you will want to spend time with friends and family to find yourself again. Then you can choose from your strength instead of your weakness.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Cancer
Talk things over and be receptive to open communication.
Your guards may be up but now it's time for you to allow yourself to hear the heart truths that provoke intimacy.
If you want to be with your best friend so be open to hearing what they have to say.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Leo
Be willing to invest additional time into problem-solving with your partner.
Problems threaten the harmony of a relationship but if you invest just a little bit more energy into figuring out how your significant other thinks it can give you back much more than the time it takes in the future.
Plus, you were laying the foundation that helps you to work together as a team and grow closer.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Virgo
Get out of your own way when it comes to love. Everyone comes with their own set of rules and relationships.
Sometimes those rules need to be redefined. When you discover your ability to see the other person's point of view, it will help you to love a little stronger and with less fear.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!
Libra
It's always good to do a mini-review of your past relationships.
With each relationship, a part of you changes and it's good to review what impact each person you've loved has had in your life.
See what areas you can take responsibility for, and let go of the regrets you have for things you didn't know until now.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Scorpio
Listen to your friends, but don't let their input override your heart.
Outsiders can see into the heart of the matter but every person that comes into your life has a lesson for you to learn.
It's good to hear what others have to say because grows your awareness. Still, you have the free will to choose for yourself.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Sagittarius
Work on yourself while you are in between relationships. Every time you give a piece of your heart away it takes time to rebuild what you have lost.
This is a wonderful time for you to rediscover your personal interests, and hobbies and to get back to who you like to be when you are single.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn
Believe in the power of love, even when you are feeling cynical inside. Everyone feels burned at one point in time but that doesn't mean you have to become jaded.
You can easily find a reason to disbelieve love excess or can be yours. However, don't allow one moment to take away the joy you deserve in your life.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Aquarius
It's hard to keep a secret from the person you love. Some secrets are never meant to be repeated to anyone else.
You don't need to create intimacy based on your past instead build on the future you are creating with your new love.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces
Commitment is something that feels right to you, but sometimes you have doubts about how much you are willing to give up.
It's not easy to measure the value of a relationship against everything you think you could lose. But what if you could have all you want while with someone else?
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.