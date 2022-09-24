The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, September 25, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 25, 2022. The Sun and Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra. Venus is in Virgo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 25, 2022:

Aries

You will want to keep your standards high. Remember Aries when you were dating you were looking for your perfect match.

People can be imperfect, but that doesn't mean you have to let your heart open to love them in an intimate way. Choose wisely.

Taurus

Define what you need to fall in love. You don't have to fall into love, you can go into relationships with your eyes wide open aware of your needs.

Write down a list of your deal breakers and include a list of your must-haves. That way when you're out with someone you will know whether or not you would like to continue to see them again.

Gemini

Give yourself a chance to regain confidence. After a break up there can be a small piece of yourself that feels missing.

So you will want to spend time with friends and family to find yourself again. Then you can choose from your strength instead of your weakness.

Cancer

Talk things over and be receptive to open communication.

Your guards may be up but now it's time for you to allow yourself to hear the heart truths that provoke intimacy.

If you want to be with your best friend so be open to hearing what they have to say.

Leo

Be willing to invest additional time into problem-solving with your partner.

Problems threaten the harmony of a relationship but if you invest just a little bit more energy into figuring out how your significant other thinks it can give you back much more than the time it takes in the future.

Plus, you were laying the foundation that helps you to work together as a team and grow closer.

Virgo

Get out of your own way when it comes to love. Everyone comes with their own set of rules and relationships.

Sometimes those rules need to be redefined. When you discover your ability to see the other person's point of view, it will help you to love a little stronger and with less fear.

Libra

It's always good to do a mini-review of your past relationships.

With each relationship, a part of you changes and it's good to review what impact each person you've loved has had in your life.

See what areas you can take responsibility for, and let go of the regrets you have for things you didn't know until now.

Scorpio

Listen to your friends, but don't let their input override your heart.

Outsiders can see into the heart of the matter but every person that comes into your life has a lesson for you to learn.

It's good to hear what others have to say because grows your awareness. Still, you have the free will to choose for yourself.

Sagittarius

Work on yourself while you are in between relationships. Every time you give a piece of your heart away it takes time to rebuild what you have lost.

This is a wonderful time for you to rediscover your personal interests, and hobbies and to get back to who you like to be when you are single.

Capricorn

Believe in the power of love, even when you are feeling cynical inside. Everyone feels burned at one point in time but that doesn't mean you have to become jaded.

You can easily find a reason to disbelieve love excess or can be yours. However, don't allow one moment to take away the joy you deserve in your life.

Aquarius

It's hard to keep a secret from the person you love. Some secrets are never meant to be repeated to anyone else.

You don't need to create intimacy based on your past instead build on the future you are creating with your new love.

Pisces

Commitment is something that feels right to you, but sometimes you have doubts about how much you are willing to give up.

It's not easy to measure the value of a relationship against everything you think you could lose. But what if you could have all you want while with someone else?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.