The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Venus Opposite Neptune On September 24 - 26, 2022

We are entering a transit that can twist our perception of who we are and what we want, especially in love. Venus opposite Neptune has a way of distorting what we believe to be our reality in so much as...we may think we are this, but in fact, we are that.

How this applies to specifics and this day, September 24, works like this: We think we are these free-spirited lovers who have no need for commitment or attachment, yet, when put to the test, all we really want is to be committed and attached to someone.

We think we are a fantasy of ourselves, but in the long run, who we really come through, and it does so because we have Venus opposite Neptune in the sky.

Today is the day when we realize that the short-term 'no biggie' romantic relationship we're in is actually something we wish to stick with.

We may have started this fling out thinking, "Hey, no big deal, we're just in it for the fun" and because of Venus opposite Neptune, we end up thinking, "I want more than this." And, on this day, we ask for more.

If we are, to be honest with ourselves, we weren't all that into having a fling to begin with, but we wanted to protect our hearts from love-related hurts, so we went in announcing that this love affair was temporary and easy-breezy.

Looks like it wasn't so easy-breezy after all, as this day takes us from fling to exclusive romance.

The three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive during Venus opposite Neptune on September 24 - 26, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you've been hurt in the past by love and all that came with it, you are exceptionally careful now, and you don't give your heart away all that easily anymore.

The relationship that you are now in, for example, was built on the idea that the two of you are not here to destroy each other emotionally, but to have fun and 'see what happens.'

You might even have called it a fun fling, something spontaneous and without a future. It looks as though you are about to 'see what happens' for real now, as your relationship turns from casual to exclusive overnight.

During Venus opposite Neptune, you may find that you are now ready to give up your fantasy of being a casual lover as you don't really feel that casual anymore about this person. And because they, too, are interested in going to the next level with this, you may consider yourself to be part of an exclusive, committed relationship from now on.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you are, to be honest with yourself, you're really not into having a relationship where everybody is so free that they can take on another lover if they so choose. In fact, you can't stand the idea of it, yet, you haven't wanted to come across as a jealous or possessive person, so you agreed to a fling instead.

You've tried to convince yourself that you are so much cooler being casual about romance than all uptight and needy for commitment, and yet, all you feel is fraudulent; this fling thing is really not for you at all.

During Venus opposite Neptune, you will brooch the subject of exclusivity with the person you are presently involved with, as you like them very very much. Well, they like you the same way and would be much happier in an exclusive arrangement than with the 'fling status'.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've seen other people have flings and casual relationships with other people and you have to admit — you find it 'cool.' You love the idea of not having to sign a blood oath in order to be involved with someone romantically, but the truth is...it's just a momentary fantasy for you.

Your reality says otherwise, and with Venus opposite Neptune in the sky, you will opt for what your heart is telling you, rather than what your sense of coolness says. You are just not 'that cool' and now that you have admitted it to yourself, you can tell your temporary partner that you really want more than to just being there, on the side.

You want an exclusive relationship, and this will be the time when you find out if they are willing to go down that road with you. At least you are finally being honest with yourself. Will your 'friend' sign on for exclusivity? We shall see, Pisces. We shall see.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.