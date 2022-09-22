The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 23, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, September 23, 2022.

The tarot is full of symbolism, and when we take into consideration the astrology or numerology of any given day we can gain deeper insight into what we see on the cards.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and Virgo is the Hermit in the tarot. In both astrology and the tarot, the energy is pragmatic, slightly critical and focused on work as a way to express love.

The Sun is now in Libra, where it will be for the next 30 days. The Sun in Libra brings focus to the Justice tarot card: justice, fairness, and the law are areas that she is concerned about.

On Friday, the day's numerology is a Life Path 11/2, the Intuitive, which is wonderful for reading each tarot card's energy.

We are just a few days from a new download of information prompted by the New Moon. Let's see what the tarot cards say to use this Friday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

So much can happen in a single day, Aries. You will have a lot to do and finish before the week is over. Make time for rest and restoration once the work is done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You may feel impatient with how slowly something is going, Taurus. You are ready for a big change, and waiting on someone else to decide how things will go is a point of frustration for you. Instead, choose the path you are meant to be on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You are ready to do something fun and creative, and part of this will require some quiet space to dream. Try to pencil in some me time even if it means finding a bookstore or a coffee shop where you can unwind and spend time journaling your thoughts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It feels so good to be organized and ready to seize the day. Today, find a few moments to spare so that you can have your plans in order. When you have a schedule to work off of, things will flow without many surprises.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

People are rallying for you and not against you. You have a lot of friends who want to see you succeed. So, they are doing what they can to give you support and show you their love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good luck has a meeting with destiny today. You have been working hard on something and now everything you need will find you where you are. You just have to say yes to your dreams.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

A spark of intuition or an idea can give you the desire to make something happen.

You're about to give birth to a vision or a future. You are ready to do something big, and now that you know what nothing can get in your way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There will always be that one person who is unhappy, and yet as many times as they call you up to complain you remain their friend.

Today, that person who always seems to call when they need something may try to get you to help, only today you won't be letting them ruin your day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are the boss of your own life, and when it comes to money, you are going to decide not to settle for less than you deserve.

You will ask for what you need, even if it takes you more time and courage to approach the subject with a boss or decision-making.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You know when things make sense and when they do not.

You may not know enough facts to tell others a solid opinion, but today is a great day for you to start doing research and exploring more options.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Social media can be a place where people share ideas, but traveling down the scroll to read some negative posts is not on the agenda today.

Today, avoid the rant of a friend by spending less time on social media platforms you know can set you off.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A project may get the greenlight to start and this means you have a wonderful opportunity to make important decisions.

You are ready and prepared for this moment. You're going to do a great job and impress everyone involved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.