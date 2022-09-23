The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 24, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Today we are creative and ready for new things. The Moon is in Virgo preparing to start a new lunar cycle.

The Sun has entered a new zodiac sign, and the numerology of today is a 3, the Creative.

We are ready for change, and as the season becomes colder, our minds and hearts desire a little more focus on relationships.

Fall brings us closer to holidays that celebrate unity, family, and together.

Saturday's daily tarot reveals that we have a lot going on as we learn to navigate change in our lives.

Here's what the tarot cards have to say to use while the Moon is in Virgo, just one day closer to the New Moon in Virgo that is coming on Sunday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You really can have it all, but maybe not the way you would like.

You'll need to be creative. Try to enjoy the pleasures life brings you in bits and pieces when you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Everyone has bad days, Taurus. It's normal to feel sorry for yourself when it seems as though you just can't get a break.

Self-pity can be healing at times if you use it productively. Once you understand how you feel ask yourself what do you plan to do about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Self-care isn't the end game. What you really are looking for is wholeness.

Do things that give you a strong sense of purpose. When you are living your life aligned with your goals and dreams everything else falls into place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Intuition is only as powerful as your ability to use it. If you ignore your instincts or shove feelings under the rug you are just as powerless as you were without the awareness you have been given.

Be sure to listen to your inner voice and take action according to what you know you must do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are motivated and driven to seize the day. Everything you want is ahead of you.

The past is over and now you are running towards a beautiful new life. Always will call out to you, but ignore them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are a level-headed thinker.

When many things come up and you are feeling full of doubt, take a deep breath and rest your mind.

Everyone experiences overwhelm. You are only human.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

No one likes to have their flaws out in the open so of course, a person is hiding them from you.

How you handle the truth will speak volumes about who you are. Confront gently.

Come from a place of help to see whether or not they tried to lie to hurt you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You were made for great things so no matter what life throws your way you will figure out how to make everything a success.

This doesn't mean there won't be a few bumps along the road. However, it does mean that you will rise to the challenge.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

When a sudden problem manifests it allows you to see where the holes in your life are.

This is an opportunity for you to grow and fortify your life in a big way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Sometimes you have to stop trying because your energy is being wasted.

Leave a problem or a person be to let them figure things out on their own. Sometimes it's better to just let nature run its course.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

There is always activity going on in the spiritual world and today you may feel as though you are receiving an important message.

Through prayer, meditation, and quiet time the universe can speak to you and help you see what you need to know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are at a point of confusion and you need to make a decision.

It can be difficult to feel as though you care for two different people. But you can only be with just one. Who will you choose?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.