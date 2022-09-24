Zodiac

The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 25, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 24, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, September 25, 2022. 

The tarot helps us see into ourselves, and as a reflective tool, it guides intuition and insight in ways that we need.

We are entering a new lunar cycle that lasts for 28 ½ days.

The New Moon completes on Sunday and then enters Libra.

Libra rules the Justice tarot card which symbolizes fairness, justice and equality.

Let's find out how this works for your zodiac sign, according to your own individual tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

There is quite a bit of information here for you to gather and sort through.

Don't overthink things, simply stick to the facts to help you make an important decision.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Watch how someone acts even though their words may seem to be solid.

People sometimes say things they don't mean and you miss it because you're waiting for them to follow through. However, if you are already seeing red flags pay attention.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe has a wonderful way of tapping you on the shoulder to help you see what you need to know.

You are not alone in this world. Even when you feel as though no one cares, the universe is always by your side.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are coming your way.

Even when you are having a difficult time, there is a rainbow at the end of the cloud. Everything is going to work out for you.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have a female friend who is there for you if you need her to help you understand a problem.

All you need to do is ask for her insight and she will openly share her thoughts and ideas.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

There are times when you need to call it quits. You may not have the outcome you were hoping to have.

So, rather than wait and see spare yourself the misery and scrape this project. Try something new and see how things go.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Intuition is something that you have to cultivate.

When you get an urge or sense of something going on, it's good to allow yourself to feel those emotions.

If you ignore them, your inner voice starts to get quiet and it makes it harder to listen later.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When times get tough it's easy to think that perhaps that's a sign for you to quit.

What's important is setting a goal and then sticking to it until the bitter end.

You will be much happier when you follow through than if you give up now.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Give yourself a chance to experience every joy you've wanted to explore.

Opportunities are opening up to you everywhere. Even though you may feel afraid, push through so that you don't miss out on living the dreams you have in your heart.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Every once in a while you need to set a high standard and clear boundaries with a person.

You may be dealing with an individual who does not understand that you mean business. So don't leave room for doubt, stay consistent.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

And those quiet moments when you feel as though you do not have any more energy to do what needs to be done.

That's where you find the hidden strength you have within yourself. Don't quit just yet, instead wait for that time to arrive.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Every relationship has its share of problems, but that doesn't mean a breakup will happen as a result.

Your challenge is to find out the last thing you need to learn so that you can gain experience that helps you to grow closer together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

